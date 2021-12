TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Arlington man accused of murdering the pastor at the Starrville Methodist Church back in January has been found incompetent to stand trial and the case will be put on hold while he receives restorative care.

22-year-old Mytrez Woolen is charged with capital murder along with a slew of other crimes. On January 3, Woolen was allegedly leading police on a chase due to an unrelated incident.