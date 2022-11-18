TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University Interscholastic League has announced that they are aware of various phishing scams done by fake social media accounts pretending to be UIL, UIL associates or UIL member schools.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, phishing is when “Scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them your personal and financial information.”

According to a post on UIL’s official Facebook, UIL maintains only one official account on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the name @uiltexas. You can find all the streams for UIL events here: bit.ly/3Ek01rB.

The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect yourself from phishing by setting up security software on your computer, keeping your phone software up to date, backing up your data and enabling two-factor authentication.

For more information on how to recognize, avoid and report phishing click here.