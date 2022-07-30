CALGARY – Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg BlueBombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated.

Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards.

Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday.

Ka’Deem Carey ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Stampeders (4-2), who have lost two straight games – both to the defending GreyCup champion Blue Bombers. They were the first two rushing scores that the Bombers’ defence had allowed this season.

Rene Paredes kicked five field goals for the Stamps, including one from 53 yards out, which was the longest of his career.

The Stamps jumped out to an early 6-0 lead thanks to a pair of field goals – from 25 and 38 yards – by Paredes.

Led by Collaros, the Bombers responded with a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive that Demski capped off by catching a four-yardtouchdown pass in the end zone with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

After Paredes opened the second quarter with his record-setting field goal, Demski responded with a 10-yard touchdown catch to cap off a six-play, 70-yard drive by the Bombers.

Paredes then booted his fourth field goal of the game, this time from 38 yards out, before Liegghio responded with a 12-yarder of his own with just 37 seconds remaining in the first half.

The see-saw battle continued as Carey ran for a two-yard score at 6:43 of the second quarter to cap off a five-play, 67-yard drive.

Undeterred, Collaros drove the Bombers 81 yards downfield over eight plays and capped things off by tossing a 26-yard strike to Schoen in the back of the end zone.

Carey responded with another two-yard run across the goal line that punctuated a seven-play, 64-yard drive to give the Stamps a 25-24 lead.

Following a 59-yard single by Liegghio early in the fourth quarter, the Stamps went on another lengthy drive, but had to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Paredes.

The Bombers didn’t settle for three points on their next drive as Collaros tossed a 25-yard TD pass to Schoen to give Winnipeg a 32-28 point lead with 4:10 remaining in the game.

Liegghio added a 40-yard field goal to secure the victory for the Bombers.