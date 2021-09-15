Unbeaten Oklahoma State visits Boise State

Oklahoma State aims to notch its 19th win in its last 20 nonconference games when it visits Boise State on Saturday night.

The Cowboys (2-0) weren’t too ferocious while winning nonconference home games against Missouri State and Tulsa by an average of six points and coach Mike Gundy said his team will need to step up the effort on the famed blue turf in Boise, Idaho.

“My personal opinion is that they have a unique situation there,” Gundy said of the Broncos. “They kind of live in their own world out there, and they have their own way of thinking. …

“It’s pretty cool what they did. But essentially, the field needs to be the same for our guys. Our preparation and focus and getting ready to play and competing out there should overcome the color of the turf.”

Boise State (1-1) opened its season with a loss at UCF before recovering for a 54-13 home win over UTEP last Saturday. The Broncos forced six turnovers (three interceptions, three fumbles) for the first time since 2013.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw a critical interception late in the loss to UCF but that is his lone miscue this season. He has passed for 603 yards and four touchdowns.

Outside of the occasional home game against Pac-12 schools, Boise State doesn’t typically land home games against power conference programs. So Oklahoma State visiting to complete a two-game series between the schools has created extra buzz.

“We got a great challenge in front of us,” Broncos first-year coach Andy Avalos said during a press conference. “We know these are the types of games that excite our fan base so to be able to have one in Boise is an unbelievable opportunity.”

The Cowboys recorded a 44-21 win when the teams met on Sept. 15, 2018 in Stillwater. Oklahoma State blocked two punts, returning one for a touchdown and the other setting up a 7-yard touchdown drive.

Last Saturday, the Cowboys trailed Tulsa 14-7 after three quarters before scoring 21 fourth-quarter points. LD Brown’s 98-yard kickoff return put Oklahoma State ahead for good.

Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez had 13 tackles against the Golden Hurricane one week after posting a career-best 15 versus Missouri State.

One player Oklahoma State will look to corral is Boise State wideout Khalil Shakir, who has 12 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

