GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley scored 27 points and Mohammed Abdulsalam added a double-double to lead UNC Greensboro past Wofford 97-89 in overtime on Sunday.

Langley added five rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (18-9, 12-2 Southern Conference), who have won three straight. Abdulsalam scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Keondre Kennedy hit four 3-pointers and scored 18.

B.J. Mack finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Terriers (13-14, 5-9). Jackson Paveletzke added 20 points and four assists. Messiah Jones pitched in with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Wofford’s Corey Tripp sank a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to tie the game at 81 and force overtime. Langley put the Spartans on top for good in the extra period when he hit a 3-pointer for an 85-82 lead with 2:51 left to play.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. UNC Greensboro visits Samford and Wofford hosts Mercer.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.