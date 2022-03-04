Philadelphia Union fans will get to see Mikael Uhre in action for the first time against CF Montreal, coach Jim Curtin has said.

Uhre was signed from Brondby in the offseason but did not feature against Minnesota United last time out.

However, Curtin has promised fans they will get to watch the striker make his MLS bow against Montreal.

“He’ll be ready no question about it. He’s had a good week of training with the group and he is still getting used to his team-mates but he’s shown really well in training,” said Curtin.

“He has some speed to stretch the defense and he’s shown some really good movement in the box and scored a lot of goals this week. He has minimal training sessions with the group but his body has responded well so I think it’s safe to say he’ll play a role this weekend’s match one way or the other that is for sure.”

Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy, meanwhile, spoke of his admiration for the Union.

“I have a lot of respect for them. Philadelphia is progressing in defined ways,” he said.

“They play with the same system, but they add concepts to improve the team. It’s consistent, thoughtful, long-term work and I have a lot of respect for that.

“When I talk about style of play that I like is that they have a clear and defined style of play. That doesn’t mean I like it. It’s different from ours. To recover the second ball, they are very aggressive.

“They have weaknesses and we have exploited them well the last few times.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal – Kei Kamara

Kei Kamara has scored seven career MLS goals against the Union, doing so with three different teams. No player has scored more than seven goals against Philadelphia in the club’s MLS history.

Philadelphia Union – Cory Burke

Cory Burke scored the Union’s first goal of the season on Saturday while attempting five shots, tied for the most of any player in MLS on the opening weekend.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Union are unbeaten in four straight matches against CF Montréal (W2 D2), though both meetings last season ended in draws.

– The four-match run equals the longest unbeaten run for Philadelphia against Montreal in the club’s MLS history (4 straight, W2 D2, from August 2014 to May 2016).

– Montreal has lost three of its last four matches dating back to the end of last season (W1). Before this run, Montreal had lost just three of its previous 13 matches (W5 D5) dating back to mid-August.

– The Union managed just one win in their final 14 away matches last season (D8 L5), and that victory came at FC Cincinnati.

– Philadelphia has conceded at least once in all 14 of those matches but has only been shut once on the road in that time (0-1 at Nashville on July 3).