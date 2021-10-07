Union-FC Cincinnati Preview

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin believes FC Cincinnati will play with freedom in Saturday’s clash following the recent departure of boss Jaap Stam.

The Orange and Blue parted company with Stam on the back of last month’s 4-2 defeat to D.C. United and placed Under-19s chief Tyrone Marshall in temporary charge.

Cincinnati have since lost 3-2 to Toronto FC and 1-0 to New York Red Bulls, leaving them with the worst record in the whole of MLS, but Curtin is not writing them off.

“We have a tough task,” he said. “They have an incredible fanbase and a beautiful stadium so that alone will be enough for the guys to know it will be a hostile environment.

“The guys in Cincinnati are going to want to impress (their interim coach) and are fighting for contracts next year.

“They are able to play a little more free whereas we are fighting for every point. They’ve played a lot better soccer than their record shows.”

While Cincinnati have lost eight of their last nine matches, the Union have taken 10 points from the last 12 on offer.

Marshall will still be in charge of the hosts for this weekend’s Eastern Conference showdown at TQL Stadium and the interim head coach can already see one area that his side must improve on.

“When you’re not on a winning team, you see a lot more of that individualism come out,” he said on the back of some questionable decision-making in the loss to the Red Bulls.

“So we can try to get away from that now and just kind of push towards the end of the season and see if we can get some more continuity, and hopefully, it will be helpful.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Arquimides Ordonez

Marshall’s decision to rotate the side upon replacing Stam has given others, such as Ordonez, a chance to show what they are capable of.

The teenager made just his second appearance of 2021 as a substitute against the Red Bulls. He completed all six of his passes but will be eager for more than 14 minutes of action here.

Philadelphia Union – Leon Flach

The Union will be without a number of key players for this rescheduled fixture due to international commitments and suspensions, so versatile midfielder Flach is now even more important to Curtin.

Flach may not be the flashiest of players, with just one direct goal involvement to his name this term, but he will plug any gaps left by his absent team-mates this weekend.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Union have won three of their four matches against FC Cincinnati, with Cincinnati’s only point coming in a scoreless home draw in September 2020. Cincinnati have not scored in any of the four meetings with the Union, the only time in Philadelphia’s MLS history that it shut an opponent out in four straight games.

– Cincinnati have lost five straight matches for the first time this season and the fourth overall in club history. Only one of those streaks went longer than five games, however, with the club record being a six-game losing streak in May-June 2019.

– The Union have not won any of their last nine away matches (D5 L4) dating back to a 1-0 win at D.C. United on May 23. Philadelphia have failed to score only once in those nine games but have not managed more than one goal in any of the last seven away from home.

– Cincinnati have won just two of their last 30 home games (D11 L17) dating back to mid-July 2019. Cincinnati have managed just 18 goals in those matches, failing to score in more than half (16/30) of them.

– The Union are the only MLS team yet to allow a goal from outside the box this season. Since Opta began detailed collection in 2010, no team has gone a full season without allowing a goal from outside the box.