Union-Fire Preview

Raphael Wicky remains “100 percent committed” to the Chicago Fire job and believes he can help turn around the club’s poor start to the MLS season.

The Fire have lost three in a row without scoring and are bottom of the overall standings with four points from nine matches ahead of Saturday’s contest with Philadelphia Union.

Under-fire boss Wicky was serenaded with “Wicky out!” chants in the closing stages of the 1-0 midweek loss to FC Cincinnati, but he insists he is still the right man for the job.

“My future is out of my control, but obviously I like being the head coach here,” he said. “There’s always pressure and when you don’t get results there’s not many arguments.

“The only thing I can say is that I’m here and am 100 per cent committed. My job is to lift the players ahead of Saturday’s game. I have to lift them and prepare them for that.”

Chicago have a league-low four goals to their name this term, while no team has kept more clean sheets than Philadelphia’s six in 2021.

The Union scored from their only shot on target in the 1-0 win against the Columbus Crew last time out, making it seven league games without defeat and eight in all competitions.

“That was my favorite win of the season,” said head coach Jim Curtin reflecting on the victory, which was watched by full capacity at Subaru Park for the first time in a year.

“We’ve had some good ones in the Champions League, but this was my favorite. I love a 1-0. I love the wins where a team maybe has to suffer a little bit together to go through.

“Now there’ll be opportunities for some of the younger guys against the Fire. It’s not going to be an easy match.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire – Bobby Shuttleworth

The Fire have issues in many departments, not least in attack given their poor goals return this campaign. However, goalkeeper Shuttleworth can hold his head up high after making 11 saves in the loss to Cincinnati, tying his club’s single match record for saves.

Philadelphia Union – Andre Blake

The Union had Blake to thank for their three points against the Crew, the Jamaica international producing a fine save to keep out Marlon Hairston. That was Blake’s 500th career save and he now has four clean sheets in five matches. On this form, it is difficult to see how anyone will stop him winning another Golden Glove.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Union have won five of their last six games against the Fire (L1), including a 2-0 victory at Soldier Field on May 8. That win was only Philadelphia’s second clean sheet in 14 visits to Chicago, also winning 1-0 in May 2013.

– The Fire’s four points through nine matches is the worst start to a season in club history (previous worst: seven points in 2013 and 2016). Only four teams in the post-shootout era (since 2000) have had four or fewer points after 10 matches of a season, with Colorado in 2019 (two points) being the only team to do so in the last seven seasons.

– The Union’s 1-0 win over Columbus on Wednesday extended their unbeaten run to seven games (W5 D2). The Union could tie the longest unbeaten run in the club’s history if they avoid defeat against Chicago, after going eight straight without defeat in April-June 2016 (W3 D5) and September-October 2011 (W3 D5).

– Chicago have one goal in their last seven MLS matches, including going scoreless in three straight matches. Chicago have not failed to score in four consecutive MLS matches since September 2010, including a 1-0 loss to the Union.

– Jamiro Monteiro’s goal was the only shot on target the Union had in their win over Columbus on Wednesday. It marked the first time Philadelphia have won an MLS match while hitting the target only once.