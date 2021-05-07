Union-Fire Preview

Raphael Wicky sees no benefit in the Chicago Fire worrying about their woeful run of form as they look for a rare win against the Philadelphia Union.

The Fire beat the Union in a friendly in March but are winless in nine in MLS going back to October last year.

They have lost their past two matches to Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls.

Wicky said of their winless stretch: “It’s the reality, it’s a fact, we know that, we are aware of that, but we are trying not to have that in our head too much.

“We are obviously frustrated with our start. We expected more, we expected more points. It just doesn’t make sense to look back.

“It’s important to look forward and keep working and keep believing in what we do.

“Yes, we need to turn this thing around and we need to start winning games and making points, but I’m very confident with this team and with players coming back slowly, we will turn this around and we will make points.”

Philly won the Supporters’ Shield in 2020 and have advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, where they will face Club America.

However, the Union have just one point from three league games in 2021.

Coach Jim Curtin said: “I think we’ve had good performances in the league but performances that haven’t got the results that we’ve wanted.

“We have to change that now and find ways to pick up points on a busy stretch here now.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire – Chinonso Offor

Wicky has been reluctant to make changes so far this season, which may mean Offor gets another chance. The 20-year-old forward has been playing out of position on the wing and has struggled to impress. He will hope to get an opportunity in his preferred role but must improve in the meantime.

Philadelphia Union – Kacper Przybylko

Przybylko is a man in form… he just has not scored in MLS yet this year. In the Champions League, he has netted in each match, tallying five goals across four games. The Union need their striker to recreate those performances in the league.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Philadelphia have won four of the past five meetings between the sides, including a 2-1 win in the sole clash in 2020. The Fire have dominated at home, however, winning five of the six meetings between the teams in Chicago since 2015.

– The Fire have one point through three matches for the third time in the past four seasons (also 2018 and 2019). Chicago have not gone winless four games into a season since 2014 (D3 L1).

– The Union have collected just one point from their first three games of a season for the second time in the past three years (also in 2019). Philadelphia recorded fewer than two points through three games just once in their first eight MLS seasons.

– Robert Beric has scored seven goals in his past eight home matches dating back to September 12. The only player with more regular season home goals in that time is Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz (nine).

– Cory Burke has scored four of his 14 career MLS goals against Chicago, scoring at least once in all three of his games against the Fire. He has not scored more than two goals against any other MLS club.