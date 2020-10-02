Union Grove falls to Linden-Kildare in district opener

UNION GROVE, Texas (KETK) – Russell Nance was off and running for L-K Thursday.

The senior running back scored four touchdowns helping the Linden-Kildare Tigers pick up their first victory of 2020 with 40-30 triumph at Union Grove.

After forfeiting their district opener due to COVID-19 last week against Hawkins, the Tigers struck early and often.

Although it appeared that the game was on its way to a shootout, L-K took a 28-16 lead into halftime, then held on for 40-30 win.

The Lions, who played without head coach Scotty Laymance on the sidelines fall to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in District 9-2A Div. 1.

The Tigers are now 1-4 overall, and 1-1 in league action.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

