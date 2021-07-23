Union-Inter Miami CF Preview

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin is not taking Inter Miami lightly despite their miserable run in MLS.

Inter have lost six games in a row, most recently going down 5-0 at home to the New England Revolution in midweek.

Miami are back at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday to host the Union, though, and Curtin expects a response.

“They still have a lot of really good and dangerous attacking pieces,” he said.

“Gonzalo Higuaín is a world-class striker; Lewis Morgan is a winger that I rate very highly and is dangerous; Gregore, who was suspended last time, gives them some bite in the midfield; Blaise Matuidi has done it at the highest level.

“It’s still a very strong opponent and it’s a tricky game because they’ll have a response after a disappointing result.

“So, we have to be on top of our game and conclude a stretch of six out of eight games on the road and without some of our key players.

“There are no easy games in this league and it’ll be a hard match against a team that is desperate for points, so we’ll have to be really sharp for the entirety of the 90 minutes.”

Phil Neville, the Inter coach, acknowledged the pressure on his position after the Revs game but, speaking before Philly’s visit, announced he still has the backing of the players.

“In terms of the dressing room, the dressing room is 100 per cent with me,” he said. “I feel that.

“I have seen a dressing room that is not with a manager. I have seen a dressing room turns on a manager. The dressing room are 100 per cent behind me.

“What we do need now are true leaders. We need true leadership. We need those experienced players to stand up and be counted.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Gonzalo Higuain

Curtin mentioned Higuain by name and Neville referred to the importance of his experienced stars. It is time for Higuain to step up. He has scored Inter’s only goal in their losing run and netted twice in their most recent win, but six shots and none on target against New England did not help the cause.

Philadelphia Union – Kai Wagner

Philly’s full-backs provide a consistent attacking threat, evidenced by right-back Olivier Mbaizo’s two assists in three games. But left-back Wagner does not have an assist since March, despite creating five chances across the Union’s past two matches. He has also attempted three shots in those outings but has only a single career MLS goal to his name.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the Union’s first trip to Miami after playing Inter three times, twice at home and once during MLS is Back. Philadelphia won both meetings last season while Inter Miami won 2-1 at Subaru Park in April.

– Inter Miami have lost a club-record six straight matches, being outscored 13-1 in those games. Miami are the first team to lose six straight matches and score only one goal in that span since Colorado between August and October 2018.

– The Union, coming off a loss at Orlando City on Thursday, have lost consecutive matches just once since the start of last season, doing so across April and May 2021. The first of those two defeats came at the hands of Inter Miami on April 24.

– Inter Miami have attempted an MLS-low 9.5 shots per match this season and even fewer – 6.2 per match – on the road. Since Opta began collecting shot data in 2010, no team has attempted fewer than 7.6 shots per match in away matches over the course of a season.

– Philadelphia conceded in the first half for just the fourth time this season in the 2-1 loss to Orlando City on Thursday. Only Seattle (two) and LAFC (three) have allowed fewer goals before halftime than the Union.