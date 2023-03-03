The Philadelphia Union have started the 2023 campaign as they mean to go on, and head coach Jim Curtin is delighted with the competition in his roster as they prepare to begin a tough road stretch at Inter Miami.

The Union – who thrashed the Columbus Crew 4-1 on opening weekend – head to Miami for an intriguing clash with Phil Neville’s men, before going to El Salvador for a CONCACAF Champions League meeting with Alianza.

Curtin knows rotation will be key in those fixtures, but he trusts the 2022 MLS Cup runners-up to handle their challenging run.

“We have a plan in place now, and we will really trust our roster,” he said. “We just played today in two even teams, 11 versus 11, and you can tell guys are really fighting for their spot both in the starting group and also in the 20-man roster.

“We’ll go directly to El Salvador after Miami. It’ll be a very hostile environment there in the Champions League, the kind of games you want to play in.

“But we’ll certainly use the full squad in that game, and then also looking forward to going again against Chicago (at home).”

The Union may not have things all their own way against Inter Miami, however, with the Herons starting their own campaign with a routine 2-0 success against CF Montreal.

Marquee signing Josef Martinez was quiet in attack as Neville’s side swatted their visitors aside, but the Miami boss expects the Venezuelan to adapt quickly.

“There’s more to come,” Neville said of Martínez. “But I do think with his standard and his presence, he occupies defenders.

“He definitely occupies defenders because they know he’s playing on the shoulder. They know he’s a threat.

“Sometimes without touching it, he actually makes us even more unpredictable. He brings players into the game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami CF – Serhiy Kryvtsov

Kryvtsov became the first Ukrainian player to score an MLS goal since 2010 (Dema Kovalenko for the LA Galaxy) last time out.The center-back may be needed to make a contribution at the other end this time around, with Inter Miami keeping just one clean sheet in their last 11 home games in MLS, across 2022 and 2023.

Philadelphia Union – Daniel Gazdag

Gazdag was influential in the Union’s run to the MLS Cup final last term, and he started the 2023 season in remarkable fashion last time out. With two goals and two assists, he became just the fourth player to claim four goal contributions on the opening weekend of a season, and the first since both Brian Ching and Dwayne De Rosario did so in 2006.

MATCH PREDICTION – PHILADELPHIA UNION WIN

The Union have scored three goals in each of their last three games dating back to 2022’s playoffs, and are looking to net three times in four consecutive MLS games for the first time.

While Miami won a season opener for the first time last weekend, the Union have gone unbeaten in three all-time meetings with the Herons on the road and start the game as favorites.

Philadelphia boss Curtin did, however, lose on his only trip to former MLS franchise the Miami Fusion as a player, 2-1 when representing the Chicago Fire in 2001.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Inter Miami CF 27.3 percent

Philadelphia Union44.1 percent

Draw 28.6 percent