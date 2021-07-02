Union-Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith has praised the “terrific job” Jim Curtin has done at Philadelphia Union as the sides prepare to meet for the first time on Saturday.

Due to the many adjustments made to the 2020 calendar owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Union did not meet Nashville in the last campaign.

Both sides pride themselves on a strong defense, with Nashville conceding 11 times in their first 10 games and Philadelphia letting in 10 goals in 11 matches, albeit three of those goals coming in their last match.

The Union have accrued four points more than Nashville so far, though, and Smith has been impressed by what he has seen from the next visitors to Nissan Stadium.

“They are one of the top teams in MLS,” he said. “Jim’s done a terrific job with this group.

“It couldn’t have always been easy and I think we’re seeing the reward for an organization who supported their coach incredibly well.

“Jim is integrating the youngsters at the right time with very experienced players. The reward for that is a consistently successful team that play a style of football that is incredibly competitive, but also very exciting.”

Nashville enter the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal thanks to Abu Danladi’s 94th-minute equalizer, while the Union played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire last week.

“We’ll have to be organized and we’ll have to be really decisive in our transitions from defense to attack,” said Philadelphia boss Curtin.

“Once they set up their defensive blocks, they’re very tough to break down.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – CJ Sapong

Saturday’s contest will see Sapong, the second-highest goalscorer in the Union’s history, face off against his former club. Sapong netted 38 goals in 135 games for Philadelphia in all competitions and, while he has not been as prolific for Nashville, he has still been a key player for Smith.

Philadelphia Union – Jose Martinez

Martinez is back from Copa America duty with Venezuela, where he started three of his national side’s four matches, and is in contention to return against Nashville. Curtin said at his pre-match news conference that he is expecting the midfielder to return with more confidence, which could spell bad news for the home team this weekend.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the first meeting between Nashville SC and Philadelphia.

– Nashville came from behind to draw 1-1 with CF Montreal last Saturday. It was the sixth time Nashville have gone behind in a match this season and the fifth time they have avoided defeat (W1 D4 L1).

– Philadelphia came from behind to draw 3-3 in Chicago on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten run to eight games (W5 D3), equaling the longest such run in club history. The Union also went eight straight without defeat in April-June 2016 and September-October 2011.

– Nashville SC have scored six goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season, tied for most in MLS. They have scored five of those goals in their last four matches, scoring twice to draw 2-2 with Atlanta United, twice to beat Toronto FC 3-2 and scoring at 90+4 to rescue a point against CF Montreal.

– The Union have made just 371.4 passes per match this season, which is the second fewest in MLS, though 35.6 per cent of those passes have been in the attacking third, the highest rate in MLS this season.