Union score in 123rd to beat Red Bulls 1-0 in playoff opener

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Jakob Glesnes scored on a long shot in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening game of the MLS playoffs.

Second-seeded Philadelphia beat New York int he opening round for the second time in three years – both in extra time.

New York earned the East’s final playoff spot with a 7-1-4 closing run.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat Vancouver.

Khiry Shelton also scored for third-seeded Sporting.

Cristian Dajome scored for Vancouver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51