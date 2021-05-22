Union-United Preview

Jim Curtin believes his Philadelphia Union team are a side with plenty of scope to get better, but that does not concern him at this stage of the season.

The Union sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, with two wins, two defeats and two draws to their name, though they have progressed to the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals.

Last week’s win over New York Red Bulls bookmarked a hectic start to the season, and after a full week of preparation, Curtin is expecting a tough test against D.C. United on Sunday.

D.C. went down to Orlando City last time out, but Curtin knows Philadelphia have to work on their attacking output.

“We could have closed things out a little bit better, little bit smarter, but we’ll work in the training to improve our movement in the box, when we pass, when we shoot,” Curtin said.

“Getting all of those little things right. I still think we’re a team with room for improvement which at this stage of the year is a good thing but overall, can’t give the players enough credit for the effort during a very tough stretch.

“We prepare for a very difficult D.C. United side, you can tell their coach has them very well organised, they create a lot of problems for teams and I thought they were a bit unlucky against Orlando, so they’re a very dangerous group.”

D.C. coach Hernan Losada echoed the sentiment that his team were unlucky against Orlando, hitting out at the Florida club’s defensive approach.

“It’s football. I don’t have any problem with that. But I wouldn’t like to win a game this way to be honest. If you see a win of D.C. United this season, whenever it is with me as the coach, winning this way, I wouldn’t like it,” he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C. United – Adrien Perez

For all Losada’s talk of playing the right way, D.C. have lost four of their last five MLS games, and are struggling for goals. Adrien Perez has featured in every match so far, but is yet to open his account for the season, and needs to start contributing.

Philadelphia Union – Chris Burke

With two goals already this season, Jamaica forward Chris Burke has already matched his total from last term, and will be looking to build on his winner against the Red Bulls.

KEY OPTA FACTS

United broke a seven-match losing streak to the Union with a 2-2 home draw last October. Philadelphia’s eight straight unbeaten against United (W7 D1) is the second longest against any team in club history (10 straight vs. New England Revolution in all MLS comps).

United have not drawn any of their last 11 matches (W5 L6) dating back to a 2-2 draw with the Union last October. It’s the longest current run without a draw in MLS and the longest for D.C. since going 12 straight in 2014.

The Union have kept clean sheets in two straight away matches for the first time since September 2018. Philadelphia has never kept three straight clean sheets on the road in its MLS history.

United has both conceded (101) and won (90) the most fouls in MLS this season.

Despite playing in the CONCACAF Champions League and having a joint-league high six matches already this season, the Union have used a league-low 17 players in MLS play this season.