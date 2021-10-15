United FC-Austin FC Preview

Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath says no team will want to face his side should they seal a place in the MLS Cup.

The Loons occupy the final playoffs spot in the Western Conference heading into this weekend’s action.

United have taken just one point from their last three matches, most recently losing 3-1 to Colorado Rapids, but Heath is confident in his side’s ability.

“Hopefully at the end of it we’ll be above the line,” he said ahead of Saturday’s home match against Minnesota United FC.

“One thing I do know is, and I’ll say this to you now: I know if we get above that line, people will not want to play us in a one-off game.

“The ability that we have in this group, we are capable of going anywhere and winning a game.”

Minnesota are one point better off than eighth-place Vancouver Whitecaps, with six points the difference between Real Salt Lake in fifth and San Jose Earthquakes in 10th.

“This is going to go completely until the last game of the season,” Heath added. “You can sense the games have become like playoffs already because there’s so much at stake.”

Austin may no longer be in the running for a playoffs spot, but they have defeated LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake – the two sides directly above Minnesota – in their last three games.

Honduras international Kervin Arriaga has this week been linked with a move to the club and Josh Wolff is eager to strengthen on the back of a difficult maiden campaign in MLS.

“We’re definitely looking to make additions, from both within our league and out,” Wolff said, though he would not commit to saying whether Arriaga is a target.

“Those things will be ongoing through the rest of this season, the off-season and then the beginning of next season.

“We’ve got to get better. We have a good base, with good ingredients, but we want to make additions along the way.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin FC – Moussa Djitte

Wolff was able to start with nine of the same 11 players between his side’s last two games and he is expected to keep changes to a minimum again here. Djitte has provided a focal point in attack since making his debut in August and recently got off the mark with his first goal. Wolff will be hoping there is more to come in the remainder of the season.

Minnesota United FC – Adrien Hunou

Franco Fragapane is setting up goals for fun of late – five assists in his last five appearances – with Hunou the latest to profit with his goal against Colorado Rapids last time out. That was one of five goals Hunou has scored this term, the first of which came against Austin in June. He is three goals shy of his most in a season – eight for Rennes in 2019-20.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Austin FC and Minnesota United have split their first two MLS meetings, both in Minnesota. The Loons’ only away win against an expansion side was a 3-2 victory at Atlanta United in October 2017, losing once (at LAFC) and drawing once (at Nashville) since.

– Austin have won consecutive home matches for the first time in the club’s MLS history. After failing to score in five of their first six matches at Q2 Stadium, Austin have found the net in eight straight home matches, netting at least twice in six of those contests.

– Minnesota have lost four of their last seven matches (W2 D1), including two of the last three (D1). Prior to this run, the Loons had suffered just two defeats in their previous 17 matches (W8 D7).

– Even though three of their last four goals have been scored after half-time, Austin FC have scored an MLS-low 12 second-half goals. Only three of those 12 goals have been scored in the final 15 minutes of matches, tied for the fewest in the league this season.

– Fragapane recorded his fifth assist in his last five matches in Minnesota’s defeat to Colorado. Fragapane is averaging 0.72 assists per 90 minutes this season, second in MLS to Carles Gil (0.76) among players that have played at least 900 minutes in 2021.