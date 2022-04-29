Atlanta United are well aware of the threat CF Montreal are likely to pose on Saturday, despite rescuing an unlikely draw when the sides last met back in Georgia.

Atlanta brought that March encounter back to 3-3, despite going down to 10 men while trailing 3-1.

Rather than encourage complacency, though, that match has shown the Five Stripes what they can expect from a Montreal team who felt they should have gone away with three points.

“Montreal is a tough team, they’re a really good opponent,” said Brooks Lennon, who scored the stoppage-time leveler.

“You saw what they were capable of doing to us on our home field, but I think it’s going to be a great matchup.

“We’ve been playing well, even though the results might not follow. I think we’ve been playing great soccer and they have as well, so I think it’s going to be a great matchup, a good game of football.

“We’re looking to go there Saturday night and pick up points.”

Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy, whose side are unbeaten in five in MLS since then, said: “We had a good performance last time and we could have won this game.”

He added: “We kept possession of the ball well in the first game. I felt that my players controlled the game when you play like that.

“We were patient, calm with the ball on our feet, and we moved the ball to the sides. Now you have to stick to the game plan and play with the right energy.

“We have to keep doing what we do right, which is playing with the ball.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal – Djordje Mihailovic

Mihailovic kick-started his season in the game at Atlanta, scoring one and creating another. He has since netted twice against FC Cincinnati and again both scored and assisted in a game against the Vancouver Whitecaps. He should have no shortage of confidence when Atlanta visit.

Atlanta United – Ronaldo Cisneros

Atlanta have been far too reliant on Josef Martinez for too long and are winless in MLS since he went down with a knee injury. The Five Stripes have brought in Cisneros, though, and he has scored their only league goal since in their previous match. Atlanta will hope he can net regularly now.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Atlanta United overcame a two-goal deficit to draw with Montreal in Atlanta on March 19. Montreal have won only two of the 10 all-time meetings between the sides (D3 L5), though both of those wins came at home, including a 2-1 win in the last meeting in Montreal, in October 2021.

– CF Montreal are unbeaten in five straight matches following a draw in Philadelphia on Saturday, collecting 11 points in those games (W3 D2). Montreal had earned just nine points in their previous 12 league games dating back to the end of last season (W2 D3 L7).

– Including last season’s playoff defeat at New York City, Atlanta have lost four of their past five away matches (W1). Going back to mid-October 2020, the Five Stripes have won just five of their past 26 road MLS games (D8 L13).

– Kei Kamara scored the equalizing goal for Montreal against the Union on Saturday, his 132nd regular season goal in MLS. Kamara has failed to score against only two of the 26 teams he has faced in his MLS career: Atlanta United (180 minutes) and Nashville SC (19 minutes).

– Dom Dwyer has scored 10 goals in 13 career regular season games against CF Montreal, three more than he has scored against any other MLS opponent. Only current Montreal player Kamara has scored more times against the club in MLS history (11).