United FC-FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas boss Luchi Gonzalez has welcomed the return of a couple of players from their loan spells ahead of Saturday’s showdown with fellow Western Conference strugglers Minnesota United.

The Hoops are bottom of the division with six points from their first seven games and were beaten 3-0 by Colorado Rapids in their last match before the three-week break.

However, Dallas’ roster has been reinforced since their last outing following the conclusion of Brandon Servania and Justin Che’s loan spells with St Polten and Bayern Munich II respectively.

Jesus Ferreira is also back in contention after missing Dallas’ first seven games with a shoulder injury, while Facundo Quignon has been recruited, giving Gonzalez his deepest squad yet to choose from.

“They’ve integrated very quickly, they know the locker room well and they’ve brought some really good competition,” Gonzalez said.

“The selection decision will be very difficult but they’re going to help us be better and approach Minnesota with everybody competing and on their toes for our next step forward.”

Minnesota are just one point and one place better off than bottom side Dallas, but the seven points they have collected have come in their last three games.

The Loons have a hectic run of fixtures ahead and three points will be the target for head coach Adrian Heath at Toyota Stadium.

“I think the teams are quite evenly matched. They’re below us in the table, but it’s really tight,” he said. “There is a lot of incentive going into it.

“It’s the start of what’s going to be a really busy period for us. A lot of games coming up and we’ll go there fully prepared and it’s going to be difficult.

“But if we play the way we can and commit to the game plan, I don’t see any reason we can’t win the game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Jimmy Maurer

No team in MLS has conceded more penalties than the four given away by Dallas this season, but goalkeeper Maurer has saved two of the three he has faced. However, Maurer is conceding at a rate of 2.18 goals per game – only DC United’s Chris Seitz (2.25) has a worse return among MLS keepers to have played at least four times in 2021.

Minnesota United – Adrien Hunou

Heath’s side are without Robin Lod, Jan Gregus and Jukka Raitala due to international commitments, but Franco Fragapane was recently signed and Hunou is now at full fitness. Hunou made his debut in the 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake last time out but could not get off the mark from any of his three shots. After spending a few weeks working with his new teammates on the training ground, the Frenchman will be raring to go here.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota United has won each of their last three games against FC Dallas, though all of them were played in St. Paul. The home side has won nine of the 10 all-time MLS meetings between the sides, including Dallas winning all four of their home matches.

– FC Dallas has not lost consecutive matches since May 2019. They have collected at least a point following each of their last 18 defeats (W9 D9, including playoffs).

– Minnesota has won only one of its last 10 regular season away matches (D3 L6) dating back to the regular season restart last August, a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati in October 2020. They did win one of their two playoff matches last season, winning at Western Conference top seed Sporting Kansas City 3-0 in the Conference Semi-finals.

– United has attempted an MLS-high 7.6 shots per match from outside the box this season. They have only hit 13 per cent of those shots on target (7/53), which is the second-lowest return in MLS behind Real Salt Lake (10 per cent).