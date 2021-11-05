United FC-Galaxy Preview

Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath hailed Emanuel Reynoso as the best player in the league as his side prepare to visit LA Galaxy.

The Loons are in the playoff spots and will lock up their position by simply not losing on the road in their final game.

The visitors are a point ahead of Sunday’s opponents, courtesy of a 2-1 win against Sporting Kansas City that was inspired by Reynoso’s chipped penalty.

Speaking after the game, Heath heaped the praise on Reynoso: “He has so much confidence in his own ability – you can see that in the way he plays.

“For me, he’s maybe the most talented footballer in the league. He can do things that nobody else can do.

“You know, maybe one or two can score more goals, and that’s something we’ve been on about, but he can actually do things on the field that nobody else in this league can do.”

The Galaxy nudged into the playoff spots after drawing 1-1 with Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders last time out to move onto 47 points – two clear of Real Salt Lake.

Despite gaining a point against the Sounders, head coach Greg Vanney insisted that game was a reality check.

“We have been losing battles too easily and too often, defensively we never ended up back together and there was always gaps between us [against the Sounders],” Vanney said.

“There’s a lot of things to take away, I’ve learned a lot of things about our group after that experience and there’s a lot of things we aren’t recognizing – we need to better at those and protect ourselves.

“We’re not where we want to be at the moment, certainly not collectively. We tended to put our group under a little more pressure, we have to get better at recognizing what is more dangerous than something else.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy – Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez scored his 15th goal of the season to give the Galaxy a vital point on the road in their penultimate game of the MLS regular season. The Mexican has scored 10 more times than any other team-mate so far.

Minnesota United – Bakaye Dibassy

Bakaye Dibassy was a key defender last week for Minnesota. The Frenchman averaged a 91.7 percent passing rate, the second highest in the team. In addition, he won 75 percent of his duels.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●Minnesota United’s 3-0 victory over the Galaxy on September 18 was its first win over LA in MLS play (D2 L6 previously, including playoffs). Minnesota had scored just one goal in its previous three matches against the Galaxy prior to the 3-0 win in September.

●The Galaxy have won only two of their last 14 (D6 L6) games after winning 11 of 19 to start the season. Only FC Dallas (11) and FC Cincinnati (4) have fewer points than the Galaxy’s 12 since that run began in mid-August.

●Minnesota United has lost four of its last six away matches (W1 D1), netting just three goals over those six games. The Loons only away points in that span came in Texas, with a win at Austin and a draw at Dallas.

●Chicharito scored his 15th goal of the season in the Galaxy’s 1-1 draw at Seattle on Monday. It marked the 16th time a Galaxy player has scored at least 15 goals in a single regular season. No other MLS team has more than 10 such performances.

●Emanuel Reynoso has recorded 92 shots and created 91 chances for teammates this season, becoming the third player since Opta began detailed data collection for MLS in 2010 to have at least 90 shots and 90 chances created in a season after Diego Valeri in 2014 and Carlos Vela in 2019.