United FC-Los Angeles FC Preview

Bob Bradley has called for an improvement from his Los Angeles FC players in their midweek battle with Minnesota United after going two games without a victory.

Following on from a 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers, the Black and Gold battled from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

While pleased with the fighting spirit showed to rescue a point, Bradley accepts that his side were not good enough last time out.

“Not enough guys had really good days,” he said. “There’s a part where you’re behind and now we have to push hard to get back into a game, so there’s some credit on that end.

“But overall, we were not good enough on the night. Not good enough.”

Not since May have LAFC gone more than two games without a win, but they face a tough task on Wednesday against a Minnesota side boasting back-to-back victories.

The sixth-placed Loons trailed with a little over 15 minutes to play against the Timbers in their last match, but Chase Gasper and Robin Lod struck to turn the game around at Allianz Field.

United are now one point and one place behind their forthcoming opponents in the Western Conference standings, with a game in hand, and boss Adrian Heath is pleased with his side’s form.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “I still think there’s an awful lot more to come from the group.”

Heath also confirmed at his pre-match news conference that forward Ramon Abila will not be part of Minnesota’s squad for their next two games for tactical reasons.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Carlos Vela

The Mexican kickstarted LAFC’s comeback against the Caps with his third goal in as many matches, following on the back of a run of one goal in his first nine games in 2021. It appears 2019 Golden Boot winner Vela is clearly over the injury issues that had blighted him, which is bad news for every defender in MLS.

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

Finland international Lod was the late hero for Minnesota with his winner against the Timbers five minutes from time, the attacking midfielder clinically converting once played in by Emanuel Reynoso. The 28-year-old is making a habit of it, too, with all four of his goals this season being scored after the 80th minute.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota are unbeaten in their last three matches against Los Angeles FC (W2 D1), including a 2-0 win at Banc of California Stadium in 2019. The Loons could become the first visiting team in MLS history to win twice at Banc of California Stadium.

– Los Angeles FC came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Vancouver last week. LAFC have erased a two-goal deficit to claim at least a point once in each of their four MLS seasons (W1 D3).

– Minnesota United have won six of their last 10 matches (D3 L1) after losing four straight to open the season. Only one of those six wins have come on the road, however, a 1-0 win at Portland on June 26.

– Vela has scored in three straight matches. There have been four previous streaks of a player scoring in four or more consecutive matches in LAFC’s history, of which Vela is responsible for three (Adama Diomande the other in 2018).

– Dating back to last September, seven of the last nine Minnesota goals scored in the 80th minute or later were netted by Lod.