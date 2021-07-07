United FC-Nashville SC Preview

Atlanta United coach Gabriel Heinze admits he is “worried” by his side’s three-game scoreless run, but has vowed to stick to his principles ahead of Thursday’s trip to Nashville SC.

The Five Stripes fired blanks in defeats to New York City FC and the Chicago Fire, either side of a goalless draw at home to the New York Red Bulls.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Fire leaves Atlanta winless in six and are now as close to the bottom of the Eastern Conference as they are to the top three.

But with Josef Martinez still missing after more than a month out due to international duty and fitness issues, Heinze does not plan on changing things for the showdown with Nashville.

“I’m going to repeat what I’ve said before: I think we need to create more chances,” he said. “Right now, we are creating some, but we need to create more.

“Of course, we are worried after three games without scoring. But the only way I know is to keep working.

“I’m not going to change anything. I’m going to fix what we did bad. I’m going to keep insisting on what we are doing well. Always following the same ideas, the same philosophy.”

Nashville are six points better off than their opponents after beating the Philadelphia Union 1-0 last time out to stretch their unbeaten streak to three matches.

Gary Smith’s side are well positioned in the Playoffs, but the Englishman will not get carried away by his team’s positive run of form.

Asked if silverware is a possibility in just their second MLS season, Smith said: “It’s great to be thinking that way, but you forget that we’re 18 months old as a group.

“There are still definitely areas of our game and our group that we can continue to improve.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – Joe Willis

Smith’s men have conceded just 11 goals in their first 11 games – only three teams have conceded fewer in the Eastern Conference – and a large part of that is down to Willis. He kept his fifth clean sheet of the campaign in the win against the Union, the most of any keeper this season, and boasts a save percentage of 68.6.

Atlanta United – Erick Torres

With a question mark still hanging over Martinez’s availability, there will be even more pressure on Torres to end his personal scoring drought of seven matches this season. The former Mexico international has just one goal in 20 MLS appearances for United since joining 12 months ago.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Nashville came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in Atlanta in May. Atlanta have scored two goals in each of the four games between the teams, winning twice, drawing once and losing once.

– The hosts have lost only one of their last 19 home matches (W9 D9), including playoffs, since losing their first ever home MLS match to Atlanta United. Nashville are unbeaten in their last nine at home, including winning four of the last five games at Nissan Stadium.

– Atlanta’s winless run extended to six games after a 3-0 loss to the Fire on Saturday. This is the fourth time the Five Stripes have gone six straight matches without a win in MLS (including playoffs), though they have never gone seven straight without a victory.

– Nashville have the joint-best second-half defense in MLS this season, allowing just four goals after half-time. Nashville have allowed just one goal in the last 15 minutes of matches, only Colorado (none) have allowed fewer.

– Atlanta have failed to score in three straight matches for the second time in club history, also doing so in the three group stage games at MLS is Back last summer. Atlanta had scored in 11 of their last 12 games before failing to score in the last three.