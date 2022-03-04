Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser warned of the dangers that Josef Martinez poses as his side prepare to host Atlanta United in MLS.

The Rapids finished top of the Western Conference last season but fell to a disappointing 3-0 opening-day defeat at Los Angeles FC last time out.

Fraser will be looking to get his side back on track in their first home outing, but he is aware of the potential threats the visitors could cause.

“They have a talented team and obviously Josef Martinez is just a sniper,” he said.

“They appear to be very well-coached; they move in unison and they will be a very difficult opponent.

“We have to put together a long stretch of good play, in every pre-season game we had really good play and moments of not so good.

“We have to put in 90 minutes of a solid performance. The weather can definitely affect the game, but certainly we have to be adaptable and how that will impact certain things.”

The 2018 MLS Cup champions started their campaign in convincing fashion as they eased past Sporting Kansas City 3-1 and Five Stripes head coach Gonzalo Pineda expressed his delight with the squad at his disposal.

“Well, I think it’s pretty obvious that we are happy with the result and the performance as well. I think we go game by game,” Pineda said after defeating Kansas City.

“So, every game we try to prepare with the best squad possible available, and today was a very good standard for the players that started the game and then the subs. So, I was pleased with that.

“Normally, we almost double theirs and I think that´s always the objective: create more and better chances than the opponent.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids –

Colorado were way off the pace against Los Angeles, but Max Kaye was a standout performer as he recorded a team-high two key passes from the attack.

Atlanta United – Josef Martinez

Fraser pinpointed Martinez as a threat and rightly so, given he scored a team-high 12 goals in 24 MLS appearances last season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●Atlanta United has won all three meetings with Colorado in MLS play, scoring five goals, and conceding none. The three straight wins equals New England for the longest active winning streak against the Rapids in MLS.

●Colorado’s 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC on Saturday marked the first time it lost a season opener since 2018. The Rapids have started with no points through two matches only once since 2000, falling to Dallas and Philadelphia to open the 2013 campaign.

●Atlanta United began its 2022 season with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. The three goals matched the club’s total from its first five season opening matches in MLS combined.

●The Rapids were unbeaten in 16 straight home matches to end the 2021 regular season (W9 D7) before losing to Portland at home in the playoffs. Colorado has lost only two regular season home games since the start of the 2020 season, tied for fewest in MLS in that span (w/ Nashville).

●For the first time in club history, two substitutes scored in the same game for Atlanta United on Sunday (Dom Dwyer, Caleb Wiley). Both players were also making their debut with Atlanta, becoming the first players to score in their first MLS match with the Five Stripes since Brandon Vazquez in 2017.