United FC-Rapids Preview

Minnesota United came from behind only to throw away a lead against San Jose Earthquakes, and Adrian Heath has learned lessons from the 2-2 draw.

The draw denied Minnesota a third straight win, and they now face a Colorado Rapids team who are two points and places above them in the Western Conference.

Heath, frustrated by his team’s performance, insists he will take heed from the result, however.

“I would say it’s a lesson learned. The one thing I do know, and I’ve known this over a long period and a long career. If you start slow and don’t respect the opposition and don’t do the things that you’re good at, and then you have to chase the game, it becomes a very long evening. That’s what tonight has been,” he said after the game.

Minnesota lost their first four games but have since recovered to put themselves in a strong position to mount a playoff push.

“Well, I didn’t anticipate an 0-4 start, I’m going to be honest. But, since then, we’ve been very good. And we have to continue like that,” he added. “If we play on the front foot, we’re a really good team. If we drop it 10, 15 per cent, then we’re no different than anybody else.”

Colorado, meanwhile, head into Wednesday’s game on the back of a hard-earned draw with Seattle Sounders.

“We played against the best or one of the best teams in the league and they came to our home. We always say we need to show up in these games, and I think we did, we did,” Rapids attacker Diego Rubio said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Michael Barrios

Michael Barrios netted against the Sounders, taking his tally to the season for three. In six seasons at Dallas, he only scored less than three MLS goals once, in 2020.

Minnesota United – Adrien Hunou

While fellow new arrival Franco Fragapane has starred, Adrien Hunou has quietly and quickly settled into life in MLS, scoring two goals over his five appearances so far.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Colorado came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and end a four-match winless run against Minnesota (D1 L3, including playoffs) on May 8. It was the Rapids first win after trailing by two goals since a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City in September 2019.

– The Rapids’ 1-1 draw with Seattle on Sunday was their fourth straight home match without defeat (W3 D1). Colorado has lost only two of its last 16 home matches dating back to August 2019 (W11 D3).

– Minnesota United’s unbeaten run extended to seven games (W4 D3) with a 2-2 draw against San Jose on Saturday. The two goals allowed against the Earthquakes matched the total the Loons let in during the first six games of this run.

– Barrios’ goal in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Seattle on Sunday marked the 29th consecutive match the Rapids have scored in at home. That’s a club record and the longest active home scoring streak in MLS.

– Fragapane assisted on Minnesota United’s first goal on Saturday, giving him at least one goal contribution in each of his first four MLS games (2 goals, 3 assists). He’s the first Minnesota United player to be involved in a goal in each of his first four MLS appearances.