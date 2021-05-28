United FC-Real Salt Lake Preview

Minnesota United have won their last two games, and Adrian Heath is now going to be able to hand a further boost to his team, with two new additions ready to debut.

Forward Adrien Hunou – signed from Ligue 1 club Rennes – and winger Franco Fragapane have been training with the Loons, but have so far been unable to feature.

Yet that will change on Saturday, with the duo available for Minnesota’s clash with Real Salt Lake.

“It’s been a great couple of days, it’s pleasing to get them here after a long, protracted negotiation,” Heath said. “We had to be patient, but I think the wait will be worth it.

“I had more than one player come up after training to say these two are going to be fantastic for us. We know we’ve got quality, we’ve got to integrate them in the best way possible. That’s going to be a work in progress, but we know we’ve got quality.”

United face a Salt Lake side who have not won in three games, having drawn 2-2 at FC Dallas last time out.

“Mentality and growth on the road, getting another point and continuing to get points against a team that was a playoff team last year,” head coach Freddy Juarez said after that draw.

“We take away that we’re growing. We’re defending well and coming on the road, we know that it’s not going to be easy. Potentially, we will get scored on while on the road, but we have to keep attacking and believe, and we did that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Rubio Rubin

Rubio Rubin’s four goals through five matches equals the best scoring start in Real Salt Lake’s MLS history with Joao Plata in 2016 and Robbie Findley in 2009 (also 4 goals in 5 games).

Minnesota United – Adrien Hunou

Hunou has only played fleetingly since the turn of the year, but he has undoubted quality. Indeed, in 2019-20, he scored eight goals to help Rennes qualify for the Champions League.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Robin Lod has been directly involved in 80 percent (4/5) of Minnesota United’s goals this season (two goals, two assists). Only the Crew’s Lucas Zelarayán (3 goals, 100 per cent) has been involved in a higher percentage of his team’s goals this season (excluding own goals).

– United have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins after losing its first four matches this season. The Loons have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 10 wins, including the last five in a row.

– Salt Lake has won just one of its last five home matches (D2 L2), failing to win either of their last two games at Rio Tinto Stadium. Only FC Cincinnati (one) has fewer home wins since the start of last season than RSL (W4 D4 L5).

– Salt Lake beat Minnesota United, 2-1, in St. Paul on April 24, just its second win in 10 all-time MLS meetings with the Loons (D4 L4). None of RSL’s four defeats to Minnesota United have come at Rio Tinto Stadium, where they have recorded a win and two draws against the Loons.