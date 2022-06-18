New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner hopes to end his spell with the club in the perfect manner, as Bruce Arena’s side prepare to host Minnesota.

The Revs are sixth in the Eastern Conference, just six points off top, and are targeting a playoff push after going unbeaten in their last five home MLS games.

They will have to do without Turner after their next outing, with the shot-stopper heading for Arsenal, and he is focused on repaying New England’s fans for their support with one last win.

“It means a lot to me, I’ve always been in this game because I love it and I want to see how far I can take it,” Turner said. “From MLS going to the Premier League, it’s going to be an amazing journey.

“It’s the place where I became an adult, the place where I realized many of my dreams. My focus is purely on setting off the right way with the fans.”

Minnesota bounced back from a run of three consecutive away defeats by beating FC Dallas on their last road trip, and sit ninth in the Western Conference ahead of their visit to Massachusetts.

Head coach Adrian Heath acknowledges the Revs will be tough opponents, but hopes their last away win has given them confidence ahead of a difficult run.

“Obviously Carles Gil and (Gustavo) Bou are quality players in this league,” he said of the Revs. “They were one of the favorites and were excellent last year, so I think we know it’s going to be difficult.

“This is probably the best team they’ve had when we’ve gone there to play. Then we go to Miami and Galaxy – it’s a difficult stretch – but let’s hope we got a bit of confidence from the last game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Matt Turner

Turner will line up for the Revs for the final time against Minnesota, and the United States stopper is determined to end his six-year spell at the club – which has brought a Supporters’ Shield and an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award – with a clean sheet.

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

The biggest threat to Turner’s hopes of a happy send-off could be Lod, who has netted six goals in 13 MLS appearances for Minnesota this term. The Finn opened the scoring against Dallas on United’s last away trip, and could menace the New England backline.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the fourth MLS meeting between the Revs and Minnesota, with the home team winning each of the first three encounters. The most recent meeting between the sides saw New England win 2-1 at home in March 2019.

– New England extended their home unbeaten run to five games with a 1-1 draw against Orlando City on Wednesday night after taking a 1-0 lead. The Revs have now dropped a league-high 19 points from winning positions this season, eight more than any other team in the league.

– Minnesota United ended a three-match road losing streak with a 2-1 win at FC Dallas in their last away match. The Loons have won consecutive regular season road games just twice before, doing so in the first two weeks of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

– Carles Gil scored his fourth goal of the season in New England’s draw with Orlando on Wednesday, but his first that wasn’t a penalty. Gustavo Bou provided the assist, and he’s been the primary assister for four of Gil’s last five open play goals in MLS.

– Emanuel Reynoso has gone six straight MLS games without a goal contribution, with his last involvements coming in a win over Chicago on April 23. This is his longest run of regular season games without a goal contribution, surpassing a five-match streak that branched the end of last season into this one.