United FC-Timbers Preview

Adrian Heath is expecting Minnesota United to face a “formidable” Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, but says his side will take great confidence into the game.

The Loons were comfortable 2-0 winners over Austin FC in midweek thanks to goals from recent acquisitions Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou in the opening 20 minutes.

That win extended Minnesota’s unbeaten run to five matches, following on from a four-game losing run to begin the 2021 campaign.

Up next is a Portland side boasting three wins from four matches on home soul this term, though Heath has confidence his side can pick up all three points in Oregon.

“Whatever team they put out at Providence Park, they’re normally very formidable,” he said.

“We’ve had a couple of really good results there the last couple of times we’ve been so we’re going to have to play really, really well but we’re capable of going there and winning.

“It’s a fixture you look forward to because it’s ten or 12 years now, sold out every game. If you’re not enjoying playing in places like this, you probably shouldn’t be playing football.”

Helped by that aforementioned home form, the Timbers are fifth in the Western Conference, two points better off than Minnesota.

Portland scored a couple of second-half goals, including a Jeremy Ebobisse strike in the 91st minute, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

“We know how detrimental it is for the morale to concede late goals so when we see a team under pressure, we keep going until the end,” Ebobisse said.

“If we get a go-ahead goal or comeback goal, it brings good feelings into the group but it’s on us to mentally and proactively carry that momentum forward.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Dairon Asprilla

Asprilla started the comeback against the Dynamo with his strike, making it goals in back-to-back games for the Colombian attacker. He now has three goals in nine MLS appearances this season, already matching his best-ever return in seven seasons on the Timbers’ books.

Minnesota United – Franco Fragapane

Seven different United players have scored this season, but only two players – Robin Lod, who is away on international duty, and Fragapane – have scored more than once. Fragapane has made quite the impact for his new side with a goal in each of his first two games, making him only the second Minnesota player to do so after Luis Amarilla.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota are unbeaten in their last four matches against Portland (W3 D1). In the seven all-time matches between the clubs, 26 goals have been scored. The 3.71 combined goals per match is the highest of any fixture featuring the Timbers.

– After falling behind by two goals against Houston, Portland secured a 2-2 draw on Wednesday. It was the first time that Portland have secured a draw or win after trailing by two goals in a match since June 2016 when they overcame a two-goal deficit to win 3-2, also against Houston.

– United have scored at least one goal in six consecutive matches. The streak is tied for the second-most consecutive regular season games with a goal in club history, trailing only a nine-game streak that ran from October 2018 to April 2019.

– Against Houston, Ebobisse scored on a header for his first goal of the season. Ebobisse has nine headed goals since the beginning of the 2019 season, which is the most among all MLS players in that span.