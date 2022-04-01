Hernan Losada hopes DC United can use their hurt from both their past two games and a pair of defeats to Atlanta United last season to motivate them on Saturday.

DC’s rapid start to the 2022 MLS season was slowed when two wins were followed by two losses.

And they have painful memories of playing Atlanta in 2021, losing home and away in the space of less than a month.

Losada certainly has not forgotten those matches, but he feels his team are ready to respond at Audi Field.

“(The team) is in a good place,” he said. “I have to say, fitness wise, the energy in the team, we are all looking a little bit for revenge after two defeats, also knowing we deserve a lot more from the last two games against Atlanta last year. We are motivated.

“We know how important it can be for us getting strong at Audi Field. We are expecting a lot of fans, a good crowd, a good atmosphere.

“The team is good, it’s in a good place. We’ve worked a lot the past two weeks, we had also a team activity, with moments to laugh, moments to work hard.

“I’m pretty confident we’re going to keep improving, knowing that it’s still the start of the season and a few additions are coming into the team that are going to make us stronger, make more competition.

“It’s all positive so far. Now we’re hoping, with the next three home games, we can get good results.”

DC’s mentality might be right, but opposite number Gonzalo Pineda is confident Atlanta United’s style of play can cause them problems.

“Playing, having intensity with the ball,” he said of the way to get a result. “They are a very intense team with and without the ball.

“I think that if we impose our way of playing with intensity with the ball, touch and move, touch and move, generate space, movements, that can give us better chances and odds to win this match.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DC United – Michael Estrada

Estrada made a flying start to life in MLS, scoring twice on his MLS debut in a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC, but he has not yet been able to build on that. However, the forward certainly should not be short of confidence this week as he returns from being part of the Ecuador team that qualified for the World Cup.

Atlanta United – Josef Martinez

Martinez scored in both Atlanta wins over DC last season and also assisted the winner at Audi Field, so the home fans will not be delighted to see him back. The former Golden Boot winner also has goals in each of his past two appearances, suggesting he might be getting back to somewhere approaching his brilliant best.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Atlanta United have won four of their past five matches against DC United, including both contests last season. The sides have played 12 times, with each side winning six times. The only match-up in MLS history that has been played more without at least one draw was Dallas and Tampa Bay (18 times).

– DC United have four wins and five losses in their past nine matches dating back to last season. DC have conceded 16 goals in the five defeats compared to just one goal in the four wins in that span.

– All three of Atlanta United’s goals in their comeback draw against CF Montreal on March 19 came from outside the box. It was the first time any team scored three goals from outside the box in a single match since Atlanta did so against the same opponents, Montreal, in April 2018.

– More than half (25) of the 49 shots DC United have faced this season have been on target, with that 51.0 per cent mark the highest for opposition shooting accuracy in MLS. Over the past two matches, both losses, 14 of the 22 shots DC have faced have been on target (four goals).

– Martinez has scored seven times against DC United, having only found the net more often against Orlando City (eight times) in his MLS career. Martinez has scored in each of his past three matches against DC. The last player to score in four straight games against DC was David Villa (seven straight) from 2016-18.