United FC-Whitecaps FC Preview

Adrian Heath made no excuses for Minnesota United’s disappointing away form as his side prepare to face Vancouver Whitecaps in Utah.

Minnesota have lost just one of their last six games and sit in playoff contention in the Western Conference, though their away form has let them down, with just one win from seven matches.

Vancouver, meanwhile, have been back at home in Canada after the release of coronavirus restrictions but, on the back of the a three-game unbeaten streak, they travel back to Utah for one last game at Rio Tinto Stadium.

“We’ll prepare like it’s some random game in the States, we’re still going to have to travel for away games so for me I prepare for this like it’s an away game,” said Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic.

“It’s going to be a tough game, great opponent, we lost 1-0 in the earlier game, we were good in that match but they played better and now they’re in a really good spot so it’s going to be a tough game.”

Heath, meanwhile, knows his side have to improve on the road, even if the Loons have a similar distance to travel to Utah as Vancouver do.

“I just don’t think we’ve played as hard as we can. It would be very easy for me to say circumstances but I just don’t think we’ve played as well as we can on the road,” Heath said.

“Vancouver have had a nice little run of late. They look as though they’ve turned the corner themselves. We know it’s not going to be easy, it never is at Salt Lake with the altitude. They’ll be very confident as well.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver Whitecaps – Cristian Dajome

Goals continue to be hard to come by for Vancouver, but Cristian Dajome has netted six this term, including two in his last three appearances.

Minnesota United – Hassani Dotson

Hassani Dotson scored his second goal of the season to help Minnesota rescue a point against Los Angeles FC last time out, doubling his tally from last term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota is unbeaten in its last three meetings with Vancouver, including a 1-0 win in May (W2 D1). Neither team has managed consecutive victories against the other in the seven all-time MLS meetings.

– Vancouver has followed a five-match losing streak by losing just one of its next six games (W1 D4), including going unbeaten in three straight (W1 D2). The Whitecaps haven’t gone four matches unbeaten since a six-match run (W1 D5) from May to June 2019.

– Minnesota has lost just one of its last 11 matches (W6 D4) after losing the first four matches of the season. That run began with a 1-0 win over Vancouver on May 12 and beginning with that win the Loons have collected 22 points, only New England (26) and Sporting Kansas City (23) have taken more in that time.

– The Whitecaps drew LAFC, 2-2, on Saturday despite attempting just five shots. Vancouver has attempted an MLS-low 9.3 shots per match this season, including attempting fewer than 10 shots on seven occasions, tied with Columbus and Toronto for most sub-10-shot games in the league this season.

– Dotson’s match-tying goal at LAFC on Wednesday clocked in at 94 minutes, 39 seconds, the latest match-tying, or match-winning goal in MLS this season by four seconds over Lucas Zelarayan’s winning goal against New York City FC in May (94:35).