United-Fire Preview

Chicago Fire assistant Frank Klopas expects a strong response following the 5-1 defeat to Nashville when DC United visit on Wednesday.

Klopas is taking charge of the Fire for two matches as coach Raphael Wicky is absent due to “a health matter concerning a close family member.”

But Chicago’s first game without their boss did not go at all to plan, as Nashville ran out to a 3-0 lead inside 16 minutes.

“It’s about the next game and you have to move on,” Klopas said. “And obviously learn from (the Nashville) game and the start that we had, because the way we went into the match was not the attitude or mentality that we needed to have.

“I think that has to change, the players know that, and we have to regroup. We have to have a good game plan going in and have a couple good days of preparation and put this behind us and just have another game.

“I think all the players are eager to get back on the field and put the game behind us by the performance and the result on to the next one.”

On the fans who traveled to Nashville to watch their team, Klopas added: “They stayed, and we went out as a group together, and the support from them was great.

“And I know the players, all of us cannot wait to get back home to Soldier Field in front of them and be a lot sharper than we were tonight.”

DC coach Hernan Losada was also frustrated, as he felt United threw away a point against the Philadelphia Union last time out.

“We need to get smarter, we need to get a little more intelligent knowing if you can get a point on the road, you take a point and also don’t give three to an opponent,” he said.

“In a tight Eastern Conference, where every point is going to count, we need to be more of an MLS team and less a college team.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire – Ignacio Aliseda

Chicago have scored three goals in each of their past three home games, with Aliseda scoring two and assisting the other against Atlanta United. He also netted in the Nashville defeat and will hope to influence a positive result back at Soldier Field.

DC United – Griffin Yow

Yow has played less than an hour in MLS across four substitute appearances but showed against Toronto FC, prior to the Union game, how dangerous he can be. In just 28 minutes, the forward scored one and assisted another, laying on four chances in all. He was also involved in a third goal.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Fire have lost only one of their past 13 home matches against DC United (W4 D8), including avoiding defeat in the past six meetings in Chicago (W2 D4). The only opponent the Fire have a longer current home unbeaten run against is Columbus (seven straight).

– The Fire lost 5-1 at Nashville on Saturday, conceding four goals in the opening 39 minutes of the match. Those four goals marked the first time the Fire conceded four times before half-time in the club’s MLS history.

– DC United has collected just four points from their past eight away matches (W1 D1 L6) including losing the past two in a row. Four of those six defeats have come by a one-goal margin.

– Chicago’s five goals conceded to Nashville on Saturday took them to 23 goals allowed through 13 matches this season. The Fire have only allowed more goals 13 matches into a season twice, letting in 24 goals at this stage in the 2000 and 2018 seasons.

– Yamil Asad has scored in two straight matches for the second time in his career (also in June 2018). The last DC United player to score in three straight games was Wayne Rooney, who did so in September and October 2018.