United-Inter Miami CF Preview

Hernan Losada is not concerned by DC United’s lack of goals and points, insisting his side’s hard work will pay off over the course of the season.

The Black and Red have fired blanks in their last two games, going down 1-0 to Orlando City and Philadelphia Union to remain on six points from their first seven matches.

Losada has had to contend with a lengthy injury list and is taking confidence from the number of chances United are creating, with a trip to Inter Miami up next.

“There are many different ways we are creating our chances, from set-pieces, to transitions to open play and building from behind, ” Losada said.

“That gives me the relief of knowing as long as we create chances, we can win games.

“As far as putting the ball in the net goes, it is about being relaxed and giving yourself an extra second, but also about luck. I’m sure the goals will come.

“When I see the improvements we’ve made in a short period, with players coming back, it gives me some perspective and hope. If we keep working like that then the results will come.”

Inter, who are two points better off than their opponents ahead of Saturday’s match at DRV PNK Stadium, have also struggled for goals of late.

Phil Neville’s side have failed to find the net in three of their last five games, winning only one of those encounters.

Playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro has been subjected to much debate after a disappointing return in front of goal, but Neville is not worried about his struggling star.

“A lot of people talk about Rodolfo. He’s a big player, he’s a big part of this football club,” Neville said.

“In terms of his work ethic and sacrifice for the team, he’s been as good as anyone.

“We’ve spoke at length at him being an impact player for the team – goals, assists and key passes – I suppose that’s the area we need to see more from Rodolfo.

“But in terms of his work ethic and attitude, he’s been fantastic for the team every single day.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Rodolfo Pizarro

The 27-year-old has played in six of Inter’s seven games this season, starting all but one of those, but has just one assist and no goals to his name. Pizarro was this week left out of Mexico’s latest squad and will know that, injury permitting, he has to step up against United and show exactly what he is capable of before the three-week hiatus.

DC United – Paul Arriola

Arriola’s loan spell with Premier League-chasing Swansea City earlier this year was cut short by injury, but he has started United’s last two games and looks to be fit again. The 35-cap United States international can bring a lot of qualities to the Black and Red when fully up to speed, which could spell bad news for Inter Miami.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– United came from behind to beat Inter Miami 2-1 in the lone meeting between the sides in March 2020. Yamil Asad and Frederic Brillant scored two minutes apart in the second half after Pizarro had put Miami in front after just 108 seconds.

– Inter Miami has failed to score in three of its last five matches, including its 1-0 loss at Chicago on Saturday. Miami last went consecutive matches without a goal in August-September 2020 when they failed to score in three straight.

– United has lost four straight away matches dating back to the end of last season. This is DC’s longest away losing streak since dropping five straight in March-May 2018.

– Only DC United (113) has committed more fouls than Inter (106) this season, though Miami has received a league-high 19 yellow cards. Twelve different IMCF players have been booked already this season, a league high.

– DC has allowed 11 goals this season despite having an expected goals against return of just 7.0. That 4.0 goal difference is the largest negative differential in MLS this season.