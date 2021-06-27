United-New York City FC Preview

Hernan Losada has full belief in D.C. United’s way of playing, insisting the only thing his side are missing as it stands is a clinical edge.

D.C. sit in mid-table in the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday’s clash with New York City FC, who beat Atlanta United last time out.

Losada’s team, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with CF Montreal. D.C. managed 27 shots, yet only hit the target five times as their efforts proved fruitless.

Yet Losada insisted there was no frustration at the result.

“The whole team played an excellent game. You can add Montreal to the list of teams we dominated for 90 minutes. We created the best opportunities in the first half, the best chances,” he said.

“We take the point, a third clean sheet in a row and we missed over 25 opportunities to score. From those we had only five on target. I don’t think that’s something you can train.

“You can train how to create all of those chances, how to put the players in the right position and the team today did absolutely everything to win the game. I’m not disappointed, I’m not frustrated, the only thing that is missing, and it’s nothing new, is the goals.”

Ronny Deila, on the other hand, urged his NYCFC side to replicate the level of performance they should against Atlanta.

“If we are like that every game, we’re so hard to beat. We’re going to win more than we lose, that’s for sure,” he said.

“We should have more points by now, but we’re going to get points if we keep on performing like we did.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York City FC – Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has scored in four consecutive matches, the second player to do so in MLS this season after team-mate ValentIn Castellanos did so in April-May.

D.C. United – Yamil Asad

Yamil Asad did not come on until the 81st minute against Montreal, yet remarkably, he led the way in terms of chances created, with five. His efforts may well be rewarded with a start on Sunday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– D.C. United came from behind to win, 2-1, at home against NYCFC on April 17 this season, but NYCFC has never lost a home match to D.C. (W4 D2). D.C. has recorded at least one away win against every other opponent they’ve visited more than twice.

– NYCFC has scored in 20 consecutive MLS matches (including playoffs) after its 1-0 win over Atlanta United on Wednesday. NYCFC’s 20 straight matches with a goal is the longest active run in MLS and equals the longest in club history having also scored in 20 straight games from March to July 2017.

– D.C. United’s scoreless draw with Montreal on Wednesday was its third consecutive clean sheet. D.C. had kept just two clean sheets in its previous 20 matches.

– D.C. United attempted 27 shots in its scoreless draw with Montreal on Wednesday, the second-most shots its taken in a match since Opta began collecting data in 2010 (32 vs. FC Cincinnati in October 2019).

– Since 2010, D.C. has taken 23 or more shots seven times but has failed to score in five of those games, including the game with 32 shots against Cincinnati in 2019.