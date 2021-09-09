United-Red Bulls Preview

Hernan Losada believes the first-half display from his D.C. United side in their 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union was at a level no other MLS team could match.

D.C. bossed the possession (59 per cent), had eight attempts and hit four of those on target as they went into half-time at 1-1 last time out, before going on to win the match in the second half.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and keeps D.C.’s playoff hopes firmly intact.

“I don’t think there’s any team in this league who play (at) the level we played in the first half, especially the first twenty minutes,” said Losada after the game.

“We were a team from another league… Try to watch again the first half, because it was beautiful.”

Gerhard Struber, meanwhile, was at the opposite end of the spectrum when it came to positivity after he saw his New York Red Bulls side go down 1-0 at home to Chicago Fire last time out.

The Red Bulls sit eight points behind D.C. heading into Saturday’s encounter, and fell to defeat to Chicago despite having 20 attempts on goal.

However, only two of those efforts were on target and Struber offered a blunt assessment of the Red Bulls’ issues.

“We cannot score,” he said. “We had some good moments, but in the end, I miss killers.”

The Red Bulls have won just one of their nine games, though that victory did come in the first game of their three-match home run, against reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York Red Bulls – Fabio

NYRB’s Fabio has attempted 59 shots this season, eight-most in MLS, but has managed to hit the target just 11 times. If Struber’s team’s fortunes are to change, the Brazilian needs to get his eye in.

D.C. United – Ola Kamara

Kamara has scored eight goals since the start of July and has 12 goals this season, tied for second-most in the league.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The last player to score more goals in a regular season for D.C. was Dwayne De Rosario, who found the net 13 times in the 2011 campaign.

– Fabio’s 18.6% shooting accuracy is last among the 17 players with at least 50 shot attempts this MLS season.

– D.C. has won two of its last three matches against the Red Bulls, including a 1-0 win on July 25 in the only meeting between the sides this season. D.C. hasn’t won consecutive games against the Red Bulls since a pair of home wins in April-August 2014.

– The Red Bulls have lost five of their last seven games (W1 D1), with all five of those defeats coming by a one-goal margin. New York has lost a league-high nine games by a single goal, two off the club single-season record of 11 set in 1999 and matched in 2009.

– D.C. has won three and lost three of its last six games, with a total of 28 goals scored in those contests (14 scored, 14 conceded). D.C. is the second team to see 28 goals scored in a six-match span this season, after Toronto (9 scored, 19 conceded) from late May to early July.