United-Revolution Preview

Hernan Losada takes his D.C. United side to New England Revolution on Wednesday hoping that lessons have been learned from their heavy defeat to Nashville SC.

The Black and Red travel to the Eastern Conference leaders on the back of a 5-2 loss at the weekend, ending a five-game unbeaten run that had seen them collect 11 points.

United’s defense completely collapsed in Tennessee, but Losada’s men have a chance to quickly respond at Gillette Stadium in midweek against the division’s top side.

“We made too many individual and collective mistakes in the last game,” Losada said. “But myself and the players will learn from that game. We have to keep moving forward.”

While United’s unbeaten run came to a halt at the weekend, New England kept their momentum going with a 2-1 win at bottom side Toronto FC.

The Revs have won six of their last seven games, drawing the other 0-0 with Nashville, and boss Bruce Arena is pleased with the spirit showed against Toronto to claim a late win.

“Those types of games are going to happen throughout the year,” Arena said.

“Even very good teams around the world, as they go on the road and they face opposition that’s playing well and has to win, it puts a lot of pressure on a team.

“To be able to keep composure and come out with results is outstanding. We weren’t at our best in the last game, but we competed and sometimes that’s 90 per cent of the battle.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Adam Buksa

Having been involved in nine goals in his first 17 league appearances of the campaign, Buksa has since gone three matches without a goal or an assist. The forward will be looking to change that in midweek, and he will no doubt be boosted by his second call-up to the Poland national team for next month’s fixtures.

D.C. United – Ola Kamara

Kamara has been in superb form for United, scoring in each of his last six appearances and finding the net seven times in total during that period stretching back to the start of July. The only D.C United player to score in more successive matches for the club was Raul Diaz Arce, who netted in seven straight games between April and July 1997.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– New England are unbeaten in a club record seven straight matches against D.C. United (W4 D3), winning the last four in a row. The four straight wins is the second-longest winning streak the Revs have ever had over D.C. after a five-match run from May 2009 to July 2011.

– The Revolution picked up their 13th win in 20 matches with a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday. Only one team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) had more wins after the first 20 matches of a season (LAFC – 14 wins in 2019).

– D.C. United’s five-match unbeaten run (W3 D2) ended with a 5-2 loss to Nashville SC. D.C. had allowed just five goals over the five-match run before conceding five times to Nashville.

– Gustavo Bou scored his 12th goal of the season in the Revs’ win over Toronto. It was the 11th match in which Bou has scored this season, more than any other player in MLS.

– The last player to go on a longer scoring streak than Kamara (six matches) in MLS was Carlos Vela in 10 straight matches in 2019.