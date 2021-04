Urías gets better of Mariners, Gonzales in 1-0 Dodgers win

SEATTLE (AP)Julio Urias threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Corey Seager drove in the only run with a two-out single in the third inning after AJ Pollock’s leadoff double. Those were the Dodgers’ only hits in the game.

Seattle’s lone hit against Urias (3-0) was Mitch Haniger’s slow infield single with two outs in the third inning. Victor Gonzalez worked the eighth, and Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save to complete the one-hittter.

Gonzales (1-2) allowed two hits and struck out six. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.

ATHLETICS 7, TWINS 0, 1ST GAME

ATHLETICS 1, TWINS 0, 2ND GAME

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Matt Olson hit a grand slam and Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea’s shutout, and Jesus Luzardo followed with his own Game 2 gem as Oakland swept a doubleheader against depleted Minnesota.

The Athletics have won 10 straight.

Luzardo (1-1) allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings, struck out six and walked one.

Lou Trivino retired former A’s star Josh Donaldson on a called third strike to end the sixth with the tying run on third following a wild pitch. Jake Diekman finished for his first save with two runners on.

The A’s got Seth Brown’s RBI single in the fourth off right-hander Jose Berrios (2-2).

Although both games were only seven innings, the A’s earned shutouts in both ends of a doubleheader for the first time since Vida Blue and Catfish Hunter did so facing the Royals on Sept. 9, 1974.

In the opener, Moreland connected for a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo drive in the fourth off Matt Shoemaker (1-1).

Manaea (2-1) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one over seven innings, throwing 95 pitches for his second career complete game and shutout – the lefty no-hit the Red Sox at home on April 21, 2018.

ANGELS 6, RANGERS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani pitched four rollercoaster scoreless innings, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols homered and Los Angeles defeated Texas.

Kurt Suzuki also went deep for the Angels, who have won six of their nine home games.

Ohtani took the mound for the first time since April 4 after dealing with a blister issue on the middle finger of his throwing hand. The right-hander allowed only one hit but was the first starting pitcher since at least 1901 to toss four shutout innings with at least six walks and seven strikeouts.

Ohtani – who was on a pitch limit – threw 80 in all and was never able to retire Texas in order. But he was effective when needed.

Nick Solak homered for the Rangers. Jordan Lyles (0-2) permitted three runs in six innings.

BREWERS 6, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his dominant start to the season, and Milwaukee blanked short-handed San Diego.

Billy McKinney homered to spark a five-run third against Chris Paddack (1-2) that included a two-run double by Travis Shaw and a two-run single from Omar Narvaez. McKinney also made a diving catch in left field that likely saved two runs.

Jace Peterson went deep in the ninth against his original team.

Burnes (2-1), a Southern California native, lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.37. He gave up four hits and no walks against a lineup missing banged-up stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., who were rested.

Three relievers finished the six-hitter. The Padres have dropped six of eight.

YANKEES 3, BRAVES 1

NEW YORK (AP) – New York broke its five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning.

Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the fifth inning off Charlie Morton and the Yankees won with five hits, which left their four-game total at 16. New York went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position, but the last-place Yankees improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been their worst start since 1972.

Tyler Matzek (0-2), who returned to the major leagues last year for the first time since 2015, walked pinch-hitter Aaron Hicks leading off the eighth and DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge followed with singles that loaded the bases.

Jones relieved and bounced a slider past catcher Travis d’Arnaud for a wild pitch that scored Hicks for a 2-1 lead.

Jonathan Loaisiga (2-0) worked around a hit batter in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman pitched around a walk in the ninth for his second save, his first since April 12.

WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) – Carlos Rodon followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week, and Jose Abreu homered twice for Chicago.

Rodon (3-0) worked around five walks, giving up a homer and throwing 110 pitches – only four fewer than in his gem on April 14. The left-hander gave up two runs and three hits.

Abreu hit solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings.

Tim Anderson connected for a two-run homer off Zach Plesac (1-3) and Yasmani Grandal’s two-run shot in the seventh put the White Sox ahead 7-2.

NATIONALS 3, CARDINALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Yan Gomes drew a four-pitch walk from Giovanny Gallegos to force in the go-ahead run in an odd eighth inning that also featured St. Louis deploying a five-man infield, and Washington rallied to win.

St. Louis led 2-1 entering the eighth. But Gallegos (2-1) walked a batter, then hit one, before Trea Turner’s RBI single to right on an 0-2 count tied the game. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt followed with some creative defensive alignments, but it didn’t matter much because Starlin Castro struck out looking with the bases loaded before Gomes’ go-ahead walk.

Daniel Hudson (2-0) threw a perfect eighth for the win, and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his second save in two chances with Washington. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin pitched six scoreless innings.

RED SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 2

BOSTON (AP) – Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run to back Eduardo Rodriguez in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019, Boston beat Toronto.

Rodriguez (3-0), who missed last season due to COVID-19 complications, allowed two runs on three hits over six innings and struck out six for AL East-leading Boston.

Matt Andriese, Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes each worked a scoreless inning in relief. Barnes earned his third save.

Randal Grichuk and Bo Bichette homered for Toronto. Hyun Jin Ryu (1-2) lasted five innings, giving up eight hits, four runs and striking out two.

GIANTS 10, PHILLIES 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Buster Posey had his first multi-homer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning and San Francisco muscled past Philadelphia.

Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco, which got all of its runs via the long ball.

Dickerson’s three-run shot off reliever Connor Brogdon (3-1) allowed the Giants to grab their first lead of the game at 7-6. Flores followed four hitters later with another three-run homer off Brogdon.

Posey hit two solo shots off Zack Wheeler. Jose Alvarez (1-1), part of Philadelphia’s historically lousy 2020 bullpen, pitched a scoreless inning and got the win.

ORIOLES 7, MARLINS 5

MIAMI (AP) – Trey Mancini and Freddy Galvis each hit a solo homer in the third inning, and Baltimore beat Miami.

Matt Harvey (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings for his first win since July 13, 2019, with the Angels. Cesar Valdez retired all four batters he faced for his fourth save, and Baltimore won despite being outhit 11-9.

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped to the clubhouse after he sprained his left ankle in the first inning.

Mancini hit his fourth homer and Galvis his second. Both came off rookie Nick Neidert (0-1), who gave up five runs in three innings.

CUBS 3, METS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth and Chicago beat New York.

Arrieta allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three. Wearing short sleeves on a cool, clear night – the game-time temperature was 36 degrees – Arrieta (3-1) also contributed to two runs at the plate.

Eric Sogard had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Cubs.

J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base – including one that brought home Chicago’s first run.

Taijuan Walker (0-1) matched his career high with six walks in 3 2/3 innings, then was ejected by John Libka when he expressed frustration with the umpire’s strike zone on his way out of the game. Walker was charged with two earned runs and two hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, REDS 4, 8 INNINGS, SUSPENDED

CINCINNATI (AP) – Reds reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give Arizona a 5-4 lead over Cincinnati in the top of the eighth inning before the game was suspended because of rain.

Play was called for the night just before the rain turned into snow at Great American Ball Park. It will resume before the teams play their regularly scheduled game on Wednesday night. Both will be regulation nine-inning games.

Andrew Young, who entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh, led off the eighth with a homer against Reds reliever Tejay Antone to tie it.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the Cincinnati sixth off reliever Yoan Lopez.

Pavin Smith had three hits for the Diamondbacks.

RAYS 14, ROYALS 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Mike Zunino homered and Tampa Bay pounded out 17 hits to rout Kansas City.

Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Joey Wendle had three hits each, and Manual Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo had three RBIs apiece.

The Rays roughed up starter Brad Keller (1-2) for five runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Rich Hill allowed four runs in two innings for Tampa Bay. Andrew Kittredge (3-0) followed with a scoreless inning, and Trevor Richards pitched one-run ball over the last three innings for his first career save.

ROCKIES 6, ASTROS 2

DENVER (AP) – C.J. Cron homered and drove in five runs, Jon Gray pitched effectively into the seventh inning Colorado beat Houston.

Dom Nunez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Astros.

Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz had RBI doubles for the Astros, who have lost eight of nine.

Gray (2-1) allowed three hits and one run. He struck out six and benefited from a defense that turned three double plays.

Houston starter Luis Garcia (0-1) allowed a single and hit a batter in the bottom of the sixth with the Astros leading 1-0 and was relieved by Bryan Abreu, who gave up a two-run double to Cron.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports