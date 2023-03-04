AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Maximiliano Urruti scored a goal in the 88th minute and Brad Stuver delivered a clean sheet to rally Austin FC to a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Jon Gallagher had an assist on Urruti’s game-winner for Austin (1-1-0). Sebastián Driussi saw his five-match goal streak dating to last season end. Austin improved to 13-1-2 at home against Montreal, which won for the first time in Houston last season by a 3-2 score.

Montreal is 0-2-0 for a second straight season. It lost its first three matches last season but still posted a club-record 65 points. Montreal was shut out in its opener against Inter Miami, despite taking all 14 of its shots from inside the box. Only two teams have taken 14 or more shots – all from inside the box – Toronto (2019) and the Seattle Sounders a year later. Those two teams combined to score 10 goals.

Austin outshot Montreal 14-9 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

Stuver saved both shots he faced for Austin. Jonathan Sirois had four saves for Montreal.

Up next for Austin is a matchup Saturday against Real Salt Lake on the road, while Montreal visits Inter Miami on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.