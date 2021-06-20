Urruti’s goal helps Dynamo tie LAFC 1-1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Maximiliano Urruti scored his fourth goal in the last five games to pull the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Urruti won a ball off Bryce Duke and played a through ball to Fafa Picault on the right flank. Picault slipped through a pair of defenders at the corner of the area and rolled it to Urruti for the finish from near the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

Jose Cifuentes tapped in a goal to give LAFC (2-3-3) a 1-0 lead in the 50th. Carlos Vela’s corner kick somehow slipped untouched through the area before Cifuentes stopped it near the back post at scored on a side-footer from point-blank range.

Houston (3-3-3) is winless, with four ties, in eight all-time matches against LAFC.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51