Urshela takes shard in eye, hits Yanks’ go-ahead home run

NEW YORK (AP)Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting his right eye in the second inning and hit a go-ahead homer eighth as the New York Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory Saturday that stopped the Oakland Athletics’ seven-game winning streak.

Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth for his 15th save.

Urshela singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 in the eighth when he lifted a 98.6 mph fastball from Jesus Luzardo (2-4) into the netting above Monument Park in center. DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single against Sergio Romo.

Chad Green (2-4) struck out the side in the eighth.

PADRES 7, REDS 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Rookie Kim Ha-seong hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth – three innings after he replaced injured star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. – and San Diego beat Cincinnati.

Tatis left after apparently hurting his left shoulder diving for Tyler Naquin’s RBI single in the fifth. He was replaced by Kim, a rookie from South Korea.

Kim homered off Heath Hembree (1-2) to bring in Tommy Pham. Nabil Crismatt (2-1) got the win.

San Diego will go for a four-game sweep on Sunday. The Padres entered the series after losing 13 of 17 games. The Reds came in on a six-game winning streak.

Jake Cronenworth hit a tying, two-run homer in the third for the Padres, his eighth.

DODGERS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3

PHOENIX (AP) – Walker Buehler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning as Los Angeles beat Arizona.

The 26-year-old right-hander walked two, hit a batter and struck out a season-best 11. He was pulled with one out in the eighth after giving up singles to David Peralta and Nick Ahmed.

Arizona has lost a franchise-record 16 straight and dropped 39 of its past 44 games. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-52.

Matt Peacock (2-5) took the loss, giving up three runs over five innings.

Will Smith had three hits for the Dodgers, including his eighth homer of the season. Justin Turner had three RBIs. Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

PHILLIES 13, GIANTS 6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading Philadelphia over San Francisco.

Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018. Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia’s 16 hits and had two RBIs.

Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. Jarlin Garcia (0-2) took the loss.

Ranger Suarez (3-1) struck out three and retired eight batters.

MARLINS 11, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, and Pablo Lopez (3-4) pitched one-hit ball over seven innings.

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games.

Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday’s 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8). Jesus Sanchez added his first big league homer, and Lewin Diaz went deep.

METS 5, NATIONALS 1, 1st GAME

NATIONALS 6, METS 2, 2ND GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) – Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to gain his first win for Washington, Kyle Schwarber backed him with four RBIs on a pair of home runs and the Nationals split a doubleheader with New York.

Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the Mets.

Lester (1-2) was within three outs of his first shutout in seven years before Jose Peraza hit a two-run homer in the seventh. He gave up two runs and seven hits in six-plus innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Brad Hand earned his 14th save in 16 chances.

Robert Gsellman (0-1) took the loss in his first start of the season.

Trea Turner homered in the third, his 11th this season but first since May 17.

In the opener, Lindor homered in the first on a sinker from Joe Ross, singled in the third on a changeup for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth on a slider for his 12th multi-homer game. The five RBIs were his most since his career-high seven for the Indians on July 2, 2018, at Kansas City.

Ross (3-7) allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He was coming off consecutive starts without allowing an earned run.

TWINS 3, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King (5-5) in the seventh inning, and Minnesota beat the Rangers.

Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer for the Rangers.

Caleb Thielbar (2-0) claimed the win. Taylor Rogers earned his seventh save.

PIRATES 6, INDIANS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied past Cleveland.

Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James Karinchak into the Allegheny River.

Pittsburgh has won the first two games of the series after entering on a 10-game losing streak.

Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched two scoreless relief innings for the win.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 7

BALTIMORE (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and capped a ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as Toronto ended a five-game skid.

Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry (0-2) and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles.

Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive multihomer game for Baltimore, which hit six homers in a game for the first time since Aug. 18, 2016 against Houston.

Jordan Romano (4-1) pitched two scoreless innings for Toronto.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer andhad three RBIs, finishing a double short of a cycle, and J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer in Boston’s win over Kansas City.

Martin Perez (5-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. Garrett Whitlock, Hirokazu Sawamura and Brandon Workman combined for four innings of four-hit shutout relief.

Brad Keller (6-7) lost his third straight start, giving up five runs, five hits and three walks in five innings.

ASTROS 7, WHITE SOX 3

HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered and Houston beat Lance Lynn and Chicago.

Framber Valdez (4-0) had another strong start to help the Astros to a sixth consecutive victory, tying their longest winning streak this season. He yielded six hits and three runs – two earned – in seven innings to extend his career-best streak by winning his sixth consecutive decision dating to last season.

The Astros tagged Lynn (7-3) for eight hits and six runs – both season highs – in four innings in his shortest start of the season.

ANGELS 8, TIGERS 3

ANAHEIM. Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as Los Angeles beat Detroit for its sixth straight home win.

Ohtani has 22 homers and is tied for second-most in the majors with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. They are one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. His two-run shot to left field off Wily Peralta (0-1) matched his total from 2018, when he won AL Rookie of the Year honors.

Patrick Sandoval (2-2) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Daz Cameron had two hits, including a fourth-inning home run, and drove in two runs for Detroit, which has dropped three straight. Jonathan Schoop also had a solo shot.

BREWERS 6, ROCKIES 5

DENVER (AP) – Willy Adames had four hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and Milwaukee rallied to beat Colorado.

Adames also had three doubles and finished with three RBIs for the Brewers, who snapped a five-game skid as well as a seven-game losing streak to the Rockies.

Raimel Tapia, Yonathan Daza, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon each had two hits and Charlie Blackmon drove in two with groundouts for the Rockies, who saw their season-high five-game winning streak snapped.

Trevor Richards (2-0) worked a scoreless inning in relief for the victory. Josh Hader earned his 18th save. Tyler Kinley (1-1) took the loss.

MARINERS 6, RAYS 5, 10 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) – J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger’s 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift Seattle over Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Kendall Graveman.

Crawford took second in the bottom of the 10th as the designated baserunner and scored on Haniger’s single to left field off J.P. Feyereisen (3-3) for Seattle’s third straight victory.

Touted prospect Logan Gilbert struck out seven – including leadoff hitter Randy Arozarena three times – in 5 2/3 innings, scattering six hits with no walks. He gave up solo home runs to Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot .

Rafael Montero (4-2) pitched the 10th to win the game.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports