KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota’s comeback from a six-run deficit, lifting the Twins over the Kansas City Royals 7-6 Sunday.

”That win was pretty special,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. ”It was special in the way it came together, the number of contributors.”

Down 6-0, the Twins scored five times in the eighth, capped by Kyle Garlick’s two-run homer.

Jorge Polanco drew a leadoff walk from Josh Staumont (1-1) in the ninth, Max Kepler doubled and Gary Sanchez tied it with his second sacrifice fly in two innings. With two outs, Urshela singled for the lead.

”It was great last two innings as a team we were taking good at-bats which is very important for us,” Urshela said. ”There was good energy in the dugout going into the ninth and we were able to fight back.”

Reliever Tyler Duffey (2-2) got the win and Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Twins starter Bailey Ober tossed five innings and allowed one run and three hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Brady Singer gave Kansas City seven innings for the second consecutive start, allowing no runs and four hits. He struck out three and walked three.

Royals relievers Taylor Clarke, Scott Barlow and Staumont squandered the 6-0 lead.

”The guys in the back have been so good all season picking each other up,” Royals’ manager Mike Matheny said. ”It was unfortunate today because they have been good for us, but that one stings.”

Carlos Santana hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi had three hits and finished the series 7 for 11.

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: OF Trevor Larnach was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 13 games with a right adductor strain.

Royals: Recalled Singer from Triple-A Omaha and reinstated RHP Ronald Bolanos. Kansas City optioned RHP Dylan Coleman and LHP Foster Griffin to Triple-A in the corresponding moves.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Cody Stashak (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day IL. LHP Danny Coulombe was sent to Double-A Wichita for a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Twins: Will continue a stretch of 15 straight AL Central matchups with a home contest with Detroit. Chris Archer (0-1, 4.10) will start for the Twins.

Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.48) will open a two-game series in Arizona for the Royals.

