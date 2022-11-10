MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP)Strikers Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and three other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

Led by the veterans and young talents like Federico Valverde, Uruguay’s squad for the tournament in Qatar was announced Thursday by coach Diego Alonso.

Alonso, who replaced coach Oscar Tabarez during the final rounds of South American qualifying, included Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in his squad even though the player is still recovering from right thigh surgery.

Suarez and Cavani, both 35, are expected to play in their fourth and last World Cup. Three other veteran members of the squad were also named – goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Diego Godin and Martin Caceres.

”With the same hopes of day one, and the dream of 3 million people,” Godin said on Twitter.

Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. The team’s first match in Qatar will be against South Korea on Nov. 24.

The five veterans played under Tabarez and reached the World Cup semifinals in 2010, the round-of-16 in Brazil four years later and the quarterfinals in Russia in 2018.

Suarez is Uruguay’s top scorer with 68 goals in 134 matches, followed by Cavani, who netted 58 in 133 games.

Other players with World Cup experience include defenders Jose Maria Gimenez and Sebastian Coates, who will be in the tournament for the third time.

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa, (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Martin Caceres (Los Angeles Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Matias Vina (Roma), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional).

Midfielders: Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De la Cruz (River Plate), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense) and Facundo Torres (Orlando City).

Forwards: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maximiliano Gomez (Trabzonspor).

