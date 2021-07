TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Team USA is going for the gold in Tokyo, Japan for the next two weeks. While they are there, they may get the chance to indulge in some delicious Japanese cuisine. To cheer on our Olympic team, we can enjoy a few Japanese-inspired dishes in East Texas by going to a hibachi restaurant.

The “hibachi” originated in Japan and dates back to the Heian Period between 794 and 1184 AD. The literal translation of the word means “fire bowl” which is accurate to the flame show one can experience at these restaurants.