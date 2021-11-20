US wins 2 monobob medals, Friedrich rolls in 2-man race

IGLS, Austria (AP)The U.S. won its first two medals of the World Cup sliding season Saturday, claiming gold and silver in women’s monobob.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries were first and second for the U.S., while Germany’s Laura Nolte was third.

It was the third time since the start of the 2017-18 season that American bobsleds grabbed both gold and silver in the same World Cup or Monobob World Series race. The other instances came last season in a women’s bobsled race at Igls and a monobob race at Konigssee, Germany, with Humphries winning and Meyers Taylor second both times.

In the two-man race Saturday, Francesco Friedrich of Germany started the Olympic season with yet another win. Friedrich has finished no worse than second in any of his last 33 World Cup two-man races, winning gold 26 times and silver in the other seven.

Johannes Lochner of Germany drove to the silver and Brad Hall of Great Britain got the bronze.

The top U.S. two-man sled was piloted by Codie Bascue, who teamed with Carlo Valdes to finish fifth. Hunter Church and Kris Horn were 20th for the U.S.

The first World Cup bobsled weekend of the season ends Sunday with the four-man race and women’s bobsled race.

