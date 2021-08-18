US women to play four post-Olympic matches

CHICAGO (AP)Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women’s national team will play a series of four matches in September and October.

The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. They’ll also play South Korea on Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The match in St. Paul will be Carli Lloyd’s final game with the national team. The 39-year-old forward announced plans to retire earlier this week after a 16-year career that includes a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Lloyd was on the U.S. team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo with a 4-3 victory over Australia earlier this month.

