COLORADO Springs, Colo. (AP)U.S. women’s hockey forward Dani Cameranesi announced her retirement from the national team Wednesday.

Cameranesi, 27, helped the U.S. win gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and was part of the team that came away with silver earlier this year in Beijing. She also played at three world championships and won gold in 2015 and 2019.

”Five-year-old me would be in absolute awe of the things I’ve done, the people I’ve met and the places I’ve seen – all from playing the absolute best game in the world,” Cameranesi said in a statement released by USA Hockey. ”I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream and play the game I love at the highest level, but I’ve reached the point in my career where I’m ready to say goodbye. My decision was not made lightly.”

Cameranesi scored 24 goals and added 34 assists for 58 points in 87 games of international competition. She also led the University of Minnesota to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances, winning two national titles, and played the past three years with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

The Plymouth, Minnesota, native, previously starred at the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championship in 2012 and 2013. Cameranesi said playing for the U.S. gave her the greatest feeling of her career.

”Dani was a key reason for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s success over the better part of the last decade,” USA Hockey director of women’s national team programs Katie Million said. ”She consistently brought a tenacious fire on the ice and infectious smile off the ice. We’re grateful for her contributions.”

—

