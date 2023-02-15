COLORADO Springs, Colo. (AP)USA Hockey has given executive director Pat Kelleher a multiyear contract extension.

President Mike Trimboli on Wednesday announced the extension, which keeps a hockey lifer in charge of the day-to-day operations of the organization.

”Pat’s steady leadership, including through the extraordinary times of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a key reason for the continued strength of our organization,” Trimboli said in a statement. ”His roots in the sport are deep and he brings a unique perspective, background and skill set that we’re extremely fortunate to have in guiding the organization.”

Kelleher has been in the job since June 2017. USA Hockey says Kelleher has advanced diversity and inclusion initiatives and has been a champion for player safety.

The Belmont, Massachusetts, native who graduated from Brown University was ranked in 16th by The Hockey News on its most recent list of 100 people of power and influence in hockey.

USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport, has grown to over a million players, coaches, officials and volunteers.

