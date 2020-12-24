UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor tests positive for COVID-19

Jeff Traylor, the head football coach of UT San Antonio, has tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement released Wednesday by the university.

“He received notification Wednesday afternoon and is not experiencing any symptoms,” the statement said.

Before coaching on the college level, Traylor oversaw the successful football program at Gilmer High School.

“Since learning of the positive test result, he is in self-isolation and will continue to follow all guidance set forth by the university medical staff and state and local health officials,” the statement said.

UTSA is scheduled to play No. 16 Louisiana on Saturday in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

If Traylor is not cleared to travel with the team, Barry Lunney Jr., associate head coach and offensive coordinator, will serve as head coach.