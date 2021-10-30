UT Martin scores late, then holds off Austin Peay 17-16

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Keon Howard threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Logan with 35 seconds remaining to give UT Martin a 17-16 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

A short kickoff and Sheldon Layman’s 30-yard pass to CJ Evans Jr. on the ensuing series got Austin Peay past midfield, but Maddux Trujillo missed a 49-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left.

Howard’s TD pass capped a 20-play, 96-yard, nearly nine-minute drive. Zak Wallace had a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for UT Martin (6-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches Poll. Tyler Larco kicked a 42-yard field goal in the fourth.

Koby Perry had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter for Austin Peay (3-4, 1-1). Isaiah Norman’s 8-yard pick-6 gave the Governors a 16-0 lead with 6:31 to play before halftime.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51