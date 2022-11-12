EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Dima Zdor’s 16 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Southwestern Adventist 115-33 on Saturday night.

Zdor added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Vaqueros (1-1). Alex Horiuk scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. C.J. Jackson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Kahvonn Williams led the way for the Knights (0-2) with six points. Southwestern Adventist also got six points from Byron Fields. In addition, Alain Aviles finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.