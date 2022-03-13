TYLER, TEXAS – Senior Ashley Perez rose to the top of the UT Tyler softball record books once again and sophomore Avery Farr hit for the cycle on the day as the Patriots pulled away late in 11-4 and 9-3 wins over Western New Mexico on Sunday afternoon.



UT Tyler had 10 or more hits in both victories over the Mustangs to move to 21-1 on the year and 7-1 in Lone Star Conference play as Perez broke a second consecutive UT Tyler softball record in as many days, recording the 66th and 67th doubles of her career. Her double in the bottom of the sixth inning of game one eclipsed Joey Cronin’s long-standing mark of 65 career doubles, and helped set the tone for the Patriot offense on the afternoon.



Farr broke through in her first two starts of 2022 by going 5-for-6 for the day with two triples, a homer, a double and a single to hit for the cycle between the two days. The Angleton, Texas native scored three times herself and knocked in a team-high five RBI between the two games to help give UT Tyler their fifth game out of their last six outings with 10 or more hits as a club.



The Patriots plated 10 runs in their final three trips to the plate in game one, and then scored seven runs in the last three innings of game two to pull away from Western New Mexico in both wins.



Senior Bayli Simon hit a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the third inning of game oner to start the scoring for the day, scoring senior Mak Dominguez from third to make it 1-0. Perez got the following inning started with a single up the middle that would kick-start a four-run fourth inning to make it 5-0 in favor of UT Tyler.



Farr posted her first RBI on the day with a single to left center that scored pinch runner Grace Davis , and then came around to score on the first of four triples on the day for the Patriots, a shot to rightfield by senior Shannon Klaus that scored both Farr and freshman Maddie Melton .



Dominguez followed suit and cashed in Klaus on the ensuing at-bat with an RBI single.



Western New Mexico finally got to starter Payton Foster in the top of the fifth after UT Tyler jumped out to the 5-0 lead, plating four runs with two outs to narrow the margin to just a single run at 5-4. Sophomore Amanda Marek hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, and then Farr did the same to leadoff the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot to dead center that helped bring the margin back out to 8-4.



A fielding error on the Mustangs allowed the 10th run of the day to come home and then Perez’s record-breaking double to rightfield made it 11-4 to close out the scoring for game one.



Foster was sharp in the circle for the second time this weekend up until that fifth inning, but picked up the win to move to 11-1 on the year after going 4.1 innings while conceding just three earned runs. Senior Sarah Gartman came on in relief of Foster and worked through the final 2.2 innings of action by allowing just two hits and a single earned run.



Farr hit the first of her two triples in game number two to get a monster second outing for the sophomore started in which she would go a perfect 3-for-3 with the aforementioned pair of triples and a double. The triple in her first trip to the plate would score sophomore Courtney Plocheck to make it 1-0 in favor of UT Tyler.



Perez extended her record-breaking day with the 67th double of her career in the bottom of the third, scoring sophomore Hanna Fradkin in the process to make it 2-0 in favor of the Patriots. Western New Mexico cut the lead to 2-1 with a run in the top of the fourth, but once again succumbed to the late inning rallies for the Patriots.



Farr capped off the cycle for the day in the bottom of fourth with a lead-off double, and then came around to score after Klaus followed suit with a double of her own in the next at-bat. UT Tyler scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth frames, and then finished off the day with three runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Simon and Marek to wrap up the 9-3 victory.



Freshman Kaylee Davis earned the win in game two after coming on in relief of starter Tatum Goff , who went 3.1 innings while allowing just a single earned run. Davis struckout six Mustangs in her 3.1 innings of work, and conceding just a pair of earned runs.



UT Tyler hit .431 on the day as a team with 25 hits in their 58 at bats, 13 of which went for extra-base hits.



The Patriots will look to extend their seven-game winning streak next weekend, with doubleheaders on the road at Texas Woman’s and Midwestern State on Friday and Sunday.