TYLER, TEXAS – UT Tyler took control of both games early and secured a doubleheader sweep of (RV) Oklahoma Christian with 7-3 and 9-0 victories.



The Patriots drew eight walks and scored seven runs in the bottom of the third in game one to keep pressure on the Lady Eagles from the start in route to the 7-3 win. Game two’s run-rule win started with a four-run bottom of the first inning and ended with five runs in the fourth to go along with a one-hitter from graduate student Shea O’Leary .



O’Leary allowed just one hit and one walk to cruise through the Lady Eagle lineup to move to 8-2 on the year. The Castaic, Calif. native has tossed four straight complete game efforts in her last four outings, and has surrendered just eight hits in her 24.0 innings of work over that timeframe.



UT Tyler looked impressive throughout the day against an Oklahoma Christian team that entered the day in a tie for third place in the Lone Star Conference regular season standings.



Starting pitcher Tatum Goff retired the first nine batters she faced in game one before the UT Tyler offense struck for the aforementioned seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Patriots needed just two hits to accomplish that feat in a pair of doubles from Courtney Plocheck and Avery Farr .



UT Tyler drew six of their eight walks for the game in that frame alone, and got the inning started with back-to-back walks and a hit by pitch to load the bases before the two-RBI double from Plocheck put the first two runs on the board. A wild pitch scored Sam Schott from third to make it 3-0, before two more walks loaded the bases once again without an out.



Another walk after the first out of the inning was finally recorded made it 4-0, before Farr’s two-RBI double extended the lead to 6-0. Junior Amanda Marek capped off the scoring with a sac fly to right to make it 7-0.



Oklahoma Christian managed their only offense of the day in the top of the sixth with a trio of runs, before Kaylee Davis took over in the circle for Goff and put an end to the brief rally with 1.1 innings of shutout relief work.

Goff stayed perfect with her 21st win of the season, going 5.2 innings while allowing just five hits and three earned runs.



More free bases put UT Tyler ahead early in game two, as three hit by pitches in the first four batters of the ballgame quickly loaded the bases. Junior Audrey Escamilla drew a walk to score JT Smith from third, followed by an RBI single from Maddie Melton to make it 2-0.



Farr capped off the inning with a two-RBI single through the left side to put the fourth run on the board for the Patriots. O’Leary worked around the lone hit for the Lady Eagles in the top of the second, and then retired nine straight batters to close out her effort.



UT Tyler put four hits and five runs on the board to put the run-rule into effect in the bottom of the fourth, including a pair of RBI doubles from Escamilla and Caitlyn Wells , as well as a two-RBI single from Arias.



Arias went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI, while Smith, Plocheck and Arias all scored two runs. UT Tyler totaled seven hits in the 9-0 win.



O’Leary struckout four and faced one batter more than the minimum in a ballgame that lasted just over an hour.



UT Tyler moves to 33-4 on the year with their 10th straight victory, and now owns a three-game advantage in the Lone Star Conference standings with a conference record of 21-2.



Tomorrow’s series finale will get started with a 1 p.m. first pitch.