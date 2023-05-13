TYLER, Texas (KETK) – No. 3 UT Tyler advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division II South Central Super Regional with an exclamation 12-6 victory over No. 23 Oklahoma Christian to claim the 2023 NCAA DII South Central Regional I title on Saturday afternoon.
Tips and tricks on last-minute Mother’s Day shopping
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Livestream Alerts
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Newsletter
Sports Illustrated
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now